Juvenile officer pleads with court to discharge her in child adoption case

A JUVENILE officer accused of kidnapping a three-months-old baby and giving it up for adoption to an American couple has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the child’s mother, Lucy Mwewa, consented to its adoption.

Musenge Mumba and businessman Lawrence Muleya asked Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, to acquit them of giving false information to a public officer and kidnapping as they were only performing their duties.

Allegations in count one are that Mumba on April 13, 2017 gave false information to a judicial officer at the Magistrates’ Court complex by filing a petition for the adoption of a three-months-old child, claiming that the child was dumped and the mother was not known, thereby causing the judicial officer to issue an adoption order and certificate of agency knowing the same information to be false.

It is alleged in the second count that Mumba and Mulenga between January 1, 2017 and July 31, 2017 conveyed a child aged three months, beyond the limits of Zambia without the consent of O’brien Mungoti, a person legally authorised to consent on behalf of the said child.

In her defence, Mumba, explained that in 2007, during the course of her duty as an assistant district officer under the social welfare department at the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, she was assigned to file an adoption petition for a three-month-old child at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court by the late Modrine Tembo, who was an assistant social welfare officer.

Mumba said the petition contained several documents as exhibits, among them, a home study report, an admission letter indicating that the child to be adopted was at an orphanage called House of Moses since the date of notice for adoption.

She said the petition was drafted by Tembo, and that the child’s mother, Lucy Mwewa, had appended her signature on the petition consenting that the child be placed for adoption.

“The file was prepared by Moderine Tembo, the mother had signed on the file consenting that the child be adopted. There was also a report on the living standards of the adoption petitioner’s (foster parents) Brian and Jacqueline Jones,” Mumba claimed.

“Upon receiving the documents, I came up with a guardian written report and later came to the subordinate court to file it and after a date was given for hearing, I came and the court granted the adoption based on the information which was in the report.”

She alleged that the report indicated that the three-months-old child was taken to the social welfare by the mother and his father was unknown.

Mumba said the court granted the adoption because the report showed that the foster parents were able to look after the boy.

She told magistrate Mwale that after the adoption was successful, she prepared a report which she submitted to Tembo.

Mumba said in 2017, police instituted investigations into the allegations that Gift Chilufya was kidnapped and in 2019, she was arrested for the said offence.

“I am not the one who filed the petition for adoption but the petitioners from America (foster parents). I pray that I am acquitted. I was only doing my work,” begged Mumba.

And Mulenga, a former senior social welfare officer, told magistrate Mwale that in 2007, he received an application for the adoption of Gift from the Jones and he issued them an effective date of notice for the child’s adoption.

He said later in 2012, police phoned him and requested him to assist them with information in relation to the illegal adoption of Gift Chilufya.

Mulenga alleged that the date on which the notice effecting the adoption was issued and the child’s birth could have been a cleric error as the date on the said notice indicated that it was issued before the child was born.

During hearing, the arresting officer Kampambwe Muma, a social welfare officer under the child protection unit, told the court that there was a discrepancy between the date on which the notice effecting the adoption of the child was issued and its date of birth.

“I pray that I am acquitted of the offences, I was doing my duties in the best interest of the child,” said Mulenga.

Magistrate Mwale has reserve judgment for April 15, 2021.