Living in a dream Zambia

“Don’t let people tell lies and you are looking at them nodding; tell them off but without insulting or offending them,” urges Edgar Lungu.
Amilcar Cabral said, “Hide nothing from the masses of our people. Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories…”
Most of those around Edgar tell lies but he doesn’t expose them and their lies.
Edgar himself tells lies. And many people who attempt to expose his lies are victimised, brutalised.
Why does Edgar like saying things he doesn’t mean? Why does he like lies.
Edgar seems to be permanently wedded to lies? It seems he can’t give a speech without telling lies in it; saying things he doesn’t mean.
Edgar’s unending hypocrisy is frightening. He wants to create a Zambia that doesn’t exist or exists only in his head. He wants us to live in a dream Zambia.
No matter how much he sings about a Zambia that doesn’t exist it won’t become reality. It’s not possible to drift from reality. The reality of our people is increasing poverty, despair and hopelessness. The roads donated by the Indian government in Lusaka don’t change our people’s lives much. In the compounds where they live the roads are bad. Most of Zambia has poor or no roads. So what Zambia has Edgar changed?
If Edgar thinks this will win him elections he will be very sorry.
He has destroyed the country with excessive and irrational borrowing. And this has in turn pushed our people’s lives down.
