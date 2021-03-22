PF needs love, unity and inclusiveness – Miti

ACTING Eastern Province PF chairperson Alexander Miti says the PF needs love, unity and inclusiveness more than ever before.

In an interview, Miti said infighting and bickering must come to an end.

“I would like to say in plain language that infighting, bickering, petty jealousies and quarrelling must come to an end immediately because they don’t help in building the party, especially at this critical hour,” he said.

Miti said he feels overwhelmed by the applications for adoptions the party was receiving in the province.

“Frankly speaking, I didn’t even expect that this could be the situation but it is very overwhelming and we are happy as a party because it shows that the party has become more attractive. The party has become more attractive because in government the PF has done wonders,” he said. “All I can say for now is to appeal for patience from all aspiring candidates. They need to be patient enough as the party goes through the entire process.”

Miti said the party in the province would strictly follow guidelines as set out by the party.

“Leaders must not be the first ones to incite and cause confusion in the adoption process. Candidates are many but the PF will pick the most popular in the constituencies, in the districts and wards as guided by the party. No short cuts will be entertained because PF must get the most popular candidates to stand as MPs, council chairpersons and as councillors,” he said.

Miti urged those entrusted with the responsibility of selecting candidates in the party to be fair and level the playing field.

“Intimidation should not be there at all. PF is known to be a democratic party and throughout since its birth, the PF has managed to follow its democratic principles,” he said.

Miti appealed to all stakeholders and political parties to continue preaching peace and love during the entire election process.

“Without peace, we can’t campaign properly, so it involves all the stakeholders and our traditional leaders, the Church, NGOs and many others. Let us all continue sensitising our people so that they don’t involve themselves in political violence,” he said.

Miti also cautioned the opposition, especially UPND, to stop lying to the people about the performance of the PF government.

“Instead of them concentrating on real issues, UPND is busy everyday checking what is on social media to look at the negatives of government, why? Every time, they have been talking about the negatives of the government, they have no time to talk about the successes the government of President Edgar Lungu has done in the infrastructure sector, agriculture and many others,” he said.

Miti said a lot of development had been achieved by the government and that President Lungu needs the support of the province and the entire country.

“Those that have not moved may say what they want to say but I want to assure you that everywhere you go in the districts of this country, you will see developmental programmes, infrastructure and you will see how agriculture has been tackled by the government. These are signs that it is a caring government,” he said.

Miti said negativity in the province and the country cannot take people anywhere.

“As acting provincial chairman, I will preach peace, unity, discipline and inclusiveness in the party. We must move together as a united PF in the province and wholeheartedly support the President,” he said.

Miti commended the incumbent chairperson Andrew Lubusha and his team for the works they have done to take PF where it is today.