Silavwe criticises govt for placing retires on 6 months DMMU relief programme

THE Golden Party of Zambia says putting retirees on the DMMU relief is an abuse of government resources and programmes.

On Thursday, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit national coordinator Chanda Kabwe announced the government’s placement of retirees on the DMMU relief programme for a period of six months.

But GPZ president Jackson Silavwe said the placement of 100 retirees on the DMMU relief programme was an outright abuse of the programme.

He said it was a wrong communication of government policies and misapplication of national resources.

“Zambia has got thousands of retirees across the country waiting for their terminal benefits. Is it now government’s policy to put all of them on DMMU? The solution to our dignified retirees is to pay them in full and any other solution is cosmetic,” Silavwe said. “We find it odd for government to start shooting itself in the feet by admitting failure to resolve issues that are obvious such as this one that can be planned for and certainly not to be allowed to reach disaster stages.”

He asked the Ministry of Finance to define what a disaster was.

“What is the definition of a disaster and what is disaster about this matter before us? Does the action taken constitute the right use of the DMMU relief programme as per purpose of its creation? What precedence is being set by taking such shortcuts of action when there is failure by one wing of government to perform its duties in time and according to its expectations? Could this be a failure of individuals to understand the implications of their actions or lack of it leading to failed performance by government as a whole?” asked Silavwe. “Why declare this matter a six-month disaster instead of simply paying these retirees considering that relief food is not what they worked for in their lives? How many of the hard working Zambians are in this situation countrywide? And will the relief programme be extended to all in the same predicament? How many retires have died from hunger due to the failure to pay all this while? What example is government giving to private entities on treatment of Zambians where payment of dues is concerned? Why did it take retirees going to court for a straightforward matter when their contribution to national development is well acknowledged as per statement? Why should citizens who have worked faithfully to the end be subjected to such situations of struggling to meet basic needs for years and been declared as a disaster before getting the dues at an unknown date when people in office are shown splashing millions of unsolicited kwachas and dollars in marketplaces, fuel stations, Churches and bars.”