Those who pride themselves in sin, their time is limited – Fr Miti

CHIPATA Diocese judicial vicar Fr Evans Miti has warned politicians not to make dark covenants with the devil but that they should do clean campaigns.

Fr Miti is also urging people to go for individuals who can deliver and not political parties in the forthcoming elections.

In his sermon during mass at St Anne’s Cathedral yesterday, Fr Miti said those who pride themselves in sin their time is limited.

“Especially in this election year, I know that many politicians out there whether in the ruling party or opposition, this time they are busy making covenants with the devil so that they should win that seat,” he said. “Of course, the times for campaigns are not yet there but I know that others have begun already because we can see it very clearly on television. The beginning of news at 19:00 up to 19:30 it is just be one thing after another and that’s what you give us as news, yet we know that you are campaigning!”

Fr Miti urged politicians to venture into clean campaigns and win.

“If God puts his hand on you that you are the one to rule the people and rule them well then you are not going to go into bad kind of things of the devil. Good covenants will make you win the elections in an honest and credible way not using the devil and if there are others who have begun making covenants with the devil, please take this as a serious warning because God will not be happy that you use charms to win an election and to rule over other people. Those using the charms out there, their aim is not to rule the people but to amass wealth,” he said.

Fr Miti said it could not be good to see so many people wallowing in poverty while others are swimming in riches by using the devil as their guide.

He said time for those using the devil to rule people is limited.

And Fr Miti said people were not ready to die for others.

“In this broken world, people are not ready to die for others. Selfishness has just taken over everything. Me myself and I or with my family or my nuclear family. We have lost the sense of sacredness of relationships with others, to die a little for the other,” he noted. “It is possible to betray even a family member, what of none family member? But Christ says we should stand by our brother or sister, die for them in whichever way, this is the type of Christian life God is inviting us to.”

Fr Miti also said those who were parading themselves to be good Christians because they are campaigning should be watchful.

“No matter how much pain you go through in this world, in this country because of poverty which is there and those of you who are parading yourselves who have become very good Christians because you are campaigning be watchful. God is seeing you,” he warned. “Gifts are being given, I know even in the church even here at St Anne’s, some of you are coming and say ‘you know Fr, I want to stand as a what and what’ but if God has not chosen you it means he has not chosen you my brother and my sister.”

Fr Miti wondered why some politicians have become good Christians in an election year.

“We know people who are just looking for money out there. I want to stand as a mayor, I want to stand as a councillor, I want to stand as an MP, we know them,” said Fr Miti. “I told you the other week. Don’t choose the party, choose the person. Uyu angatithandize, aba yai tibadziba(this one can help us, this one no, we know them). If you think the President is a good man, go for him. If you think the MP is a bad person, don’t vote for him – vote for the other person. If you think this councillor is not good, don’t vote for him. Vote for another person. What we are saying is that we want people who fear God, who pray all the time, who can bring development in the country not just people who just want to look for money, just for their families and their bellies. We know them, why should we be blinded?”