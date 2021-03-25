Bishop Chisanga urges priests to avoid ‘donations’, partisan politics

MANSA Diocesan Bishop Patrick Chisanga has urged politicians not to use liturgical celebrations as moments to give donations aimed at enticing priests to support them as they do their campaigns.

During Chrism Mass held in the Cathedral of the Assumption of Mary on Tuesday, Bishop Chisanga also urged priests not to be involved in partisan politics as they should be a father to all people despite of their political affiliations.

He commended priests in Mansa Diocese for their dedication to duty and for the sacrifices they make even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Chisanga described priests as frontline workers who put in their best to serve the people of God in every situation.

The Mass was attended by priests from various parishes across the diocese, those resident in Mansa, religious and the lay faithful around Mansa.