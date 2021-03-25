KAMBWILI’S HEART IN PF…there’s nothing sinister about him coming back home, says Antonio

THE ruling Patriotic Front has dispelled assertions that it has given Chishimba Kambwili an ultimatum to apply for readmission as a member.

In an interview, PF deputy media director Antonio Mwanza said Kambwili’s return to the ruling party was unconditional and is exempted from a three-year admission wait.

He said PF secretary general Davies Mwila had extended an olive branch to Kambwili to return to the party.

“The Secretary General has extended an olive branch for Honourable Kambwili to come back. He is one of the founder members of the party. We as a party and the secretary general have said Honourable Kambwili’s home is PF and there is no condition attached to Mr Kambwili’s coming back, no condition whatsoever,” Mwanza said.

He said the issue of applying to be readmitted in the PF is a constitutional matter which only applies to those that have left the party.

Mwanza said Kambwili on the other hand was expelled from the party but that Mwila has publicly extended an olive branch to him.

“There are no conditions that have been attached to his return. It’s an open invitation to Mr Kambwili, no ultimatum…like I was saying the three-year admission wait applies to those that left the party, they have resigned but also be mindful that the same constitution deposits the powers in the president and the Central Committee to accept those that want to come back without those conditions,” he said. “There is an exception, the president and the Central Committee reserves the discretion within the constitution, refer to Article 22 of the party constitution which gives the president and Central Committee discretionary powers to readmit anyone anytime.”

Mwanza said there was nothing sinister about Kambwili ‘coming back home.’

“The president of the party and the Central Committee of the party reserve the right to give discretion to any member to rejoin the party at any time whether they have fulfilled the three years or not…PF is honourable Kambwili’s home. He left PF for obvious reasons that have been documented but he belongs to PF, that’s where his heart is, that where his roots are,” said Mwanza.

Kambwili was recently removed as National Democratic Congress leader, a party he co-founded following his expulsion from the PF.

But in a twist of events, Kambwili suspended and then expelled party office bearers in Josephs Akafumba, Bridget Atanga, among others.

Meanwhile, NDC acting president Josephs Akafumba has warned that the convention which the Chishimba Kambwili faction is preparing for this coming Saturday where he intends to install himself as leader of the party is illegal because he has no mandate to call for the meeting.

But in response to Akafumba, Kambwili has also warned that he will report anyone using the name of NDC to the police for impersonation.

Addressing the media in Melsim Lodge in Lusaka on Tuesday, Akafumba said the Attorney General had advised the Registrar of Societies not to receive documents from anyone in NDC until the matter in which the state appealed against the Kabwe High Court ruling which restored the NDC after being deregistered is resolved.

He further advised members of the party that owing to the kerfuffle in the organisation, the safe platform to run for various positions in the August 12 polls is the UPND alliance.

“I advise all those who are intending to apply as councillors, mayors and members of parliament that the safe seat is the UPND Alliance, risking on the NDC whose future is uncertain, depending on what type of breakfast the judges would have eaten in the Court of Appeal will be highly risky and dangerous,” Akafumba said.

He said as long as the appeal remained in force, there would be no document that would be filed before the Registrar of Societies.

Further, Akafumba said there was no notice issued whatsoever for what he termed as an “illegal office bearers meeting” that was organised by Kambwili which was gathered.

Akafumba said what was done by Kambwili is contrary to the rules but that when the embattled leader saw the notice published in The Mast Newspaper calling for an office bearers’ meeting, he quickly organised Kabwita, his nephew and his worker at Mwamona Engineering Christopher Mutale who are trustees and treasurer respectively, to constitute a meeting to forestall their advertised assembly.

“Where on earth have you found a trustee constituting a meeting for office bearers whose designation is clearly outlined even at the Registrar of Societies? At the Registrar of Societies, the designation of office bearers is well spelt out. I am vice-president, Mwenya Musenge is secretary general, Mrs Atanga [Bridget] is deputy secretary general,” he said. “So it is the duty of the secretary general to call to order for the meeting of the board but in their haste to good in their own disorder, they allow a junior person, a trustee for that matter, to constitute a meeting to expel the vice-president, secretary general and so forth.”

Akafumba said to form a political party the requirements of office bearers must be 10 and not eight and if the number falls short, that organisation is not in good standing with the Societies Act.

He said the purported dismissal and removals are null and void and a total waste of space and time thus must be ignored.

“They are doing this against a background where they know very well, as I speak to you right now, the state has appealed against the continued existence of the NDC and the matter is before the Court of Appeals awaiting the hearing date,” Akafumba said. “Therefore, that being the position the Attorney General has given instructions to the Registrar of Societies that no document will be filed until this appeal is heard but in their continued criminality, only two weeks ago we saw an attempt by their agents to file in.”

Meanwhile, Akafumba clarified that the point of separation with the Kambwili group is not what has been portrayed that NDC will be “swallowed” as it is not possible to do so.

He said their separation was because of Kambwili’s declaration that he cannot work with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and Tongas in general.

Akafumba reminded the nation that without the participation of the UPND in the Roan by-election, the NDC would not have won the seat.

“Therefore, it would be ungrateful for us as NDC today to call our partners who helped us produce our first member of parliament as being selfish and tribal. It’s not fair,” Akafumba said.

He also appealed to Kambwili to stop phoning NDC members who have decided to be in the opposite camp.

“Ba Kambwili, stop what you are doing. It’s not fair. Can you stop making phone calls threatening our members! We are not making those phone calls ourselves to the people you are with,” said Akafumba. “You have made phone calls to threaten a lot of our members here, particularly to our MP, to our provincial chairman and many others that you single-handedly made…”

But Kambwili on the other hand appealed to the Inspector General of Police to not allow the Akafumba group to hold any meetings purporting to be NDC.

“They are no longer NDC members…and this narrative saying the matter is in court, what matter is in court? There is no stay of execution in the matter that you took to court. There is no stay of execution to direct that I should not be president of NDC. So why should you ask me to stop being president of NDC?” asked Kambwili. “And the other matter which you are saying the NDC has no constitution because the matter is in court…we won the case in the Kabwe High Court and the government appealed against the ruling and judgment of the Kabwe High Court, so there is no stay of execution to stop us from doing anything at the Registrar of Societies.”

Kambwili said he has written the Registrar of Societies to replace Akafumba and Atanga from the document.

“All these narratives that you are creating are neither here nor there but I can call them these are last kicks of a dying horse. I want to appeal to you my brothers, let’s respect one another,” said Kambwili.