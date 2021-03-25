‘Our multiparty democracy hangs by a thread today’

Eduardo Galeano, in Open veins of Latin America, argued that perpetuation of the existing order of things is perpetuation of the crime. He goes on to note that, “History is a prophet who looks back: because of what was, and against what was, it announces what will be”.
In our country today, save for the excruciating socio-economic conditions, almost every lip has the tagline – elections!
Even those in leadership, from the President to the ward councillor, are preoccupied with the August 12 Presidential and General Elections.
But what elections do they want? How are these polls going to be conducted? Will they accept the outcome of the elections? Are these polls a do or die affair for those in power? Are the August polls going to be conducted in such a manner that suits or perpetuates the corrupt politicians who buy votes? Are these going to be elections in which a poor person will have to turn over their ballot in return for work, food hamper, or another promise that will remain just that? Will these elections take the ever persistent form whereby they are just a means for the exploiting class to stay in power or will candidates respect the will of the people?
We ask these questions after noting Dr Fred M’membe’s observations.
“There’s need for those in government and those managing the electoral processes to ensure the August 12 elections are as free, fair and peaceful as possible. So far those in government have not created an environment where all can mobilise freely, fairly and peacefully – there’s no level political play field. I know that it sounds negative but I have always thought it positive to say that the thing about multiparty democracy is that we can remove without bloodshed the people who govern us. We can get rid of a Lungu – the same way we got rid of a Kaunda, a Banda – by peaceful electoral processes. But that cannot be done when electoral processes are manipulated, elections are rigged,” says Dr M’membe. “We must ask what will happen when people realise that they cannot get rid of those who govern them through the ballot box because the electoral processes are manipulated and elections are rigged. If people lose the power to sack those who govern them one of the several things happens. First, people may just slope off. Apathy could destroy our multiparty democracy. When the voter turnout drops below 50 per cent, we are in very serious danger. The second thing that people can do is to riot. Riot is an old-fashioned method for drawing the attention of those who govern to what is wrong, unacceptable. It is difficult for those in government to admit it, but riots produce changes. The 1988 mealie-meal riots marked the beginning of the end of Dr Kenneth Kaunda and UNIP’s reign. Zambia was never the same after those riots. Ideas for change started to emerge… Thirdly, regionalism can arise. Regionalism is built out of frustration people feel when they cannot get their way through the ballot box. With regionalism comes repression and all sorts of negative things. I hope that it is not pessimistic – in my view it is not – to say that multiparty democracy hangs by a thread in Zambia today. Unless we can offer people a peaceful route to the resolution of injustices through the ballot box they will not listen to politicians that have blocked off that route.”
These are serious and timely observations.
They may seem unnecessary now because the situation suits Edgar Lungu and PF, but tomorrow they will be on the other side and the same things will be done to them. In fact, PF should be the last party to misbehave because they were in the opposition for 10 years and they know what it feels to operate under an uneven political environment. And everyone expected them to behave differently from the MMD. But PF have even worsened the situation for our democracy. Anyway, we repeat, level the play field, don’t suppress democracy! It is also important to accept reality – if you have reached the nadir, appreciate it. Move on.
As the Dalai Lama advises, “Remember that not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck”.
