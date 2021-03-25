PF wants third term for Lungu, they’ll never get it – Syakalima

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s senior advisor Douglas Syakalima says the PF’s scheme of wanting to force President Edgar Lungu down the throat of Zambians will not work.

Syakalima was reacting to an insinuation by a daily tabloid on Monday that President Lungu is eligible to contest this year’s election, going by what Tanzania has done to ‘install’ Samia Suluhu Hassan (former Vice-President) as Republican President.

Hassan has succeeded late President, John Magufuli.

“Lungu was not and has never been Vice-President! What type of desperation is this? No third term for Lungu, period!” Syakalima said in an interview. “Our Constitution is totally different from that of Tanzania. The Tanzanian Constitution is even very straightforward; there is no jargon there. It is talking about a Vice-President. Lungu has never been a Vice-President and he will not be a Vice-President anywhere.”

He added that the idea of twisting things, “even if you are a lawyer,” would not work.

“Our situation and that of Tanzania are different and it doesn’t matter whether you are reading the Constitution upside down; it will not make any comparison at all,” Syakalima noted. “Our Constitution here says anyone who has twice held office of President cannot stand, unless that person assumed the Office of President, having been a running mate and Vice-President. But Lungu didn’t assume the Office of President under those circumstances. It is simple and one doesn’t even have to be a lawyer at all – you just need to know some English.”

He emphasised that no matter how the PF wanted to use jargon, around Lungu’s third attempt at the Republican presidency, “we know that it’s a third term they want for Edgar Lungu and they will never get it.”

“This idea of trying to force Lungu down the throats of Zambians won’t work. What they are looking for Edgar Lungu is a third term,” Syakalima said. “Zambians have never liked anyone who smells to their nostrils a third term proposal. They don’t like it and they will never like. This is Zambia!”

Meanwhile, Syakalima, the Chirundu UPND member of parliament, indicated that the PF is headed to the opposition, later this year.

“In fact, the PF will not even be an official opposition in this country because it will just die. You cannot say you are afraid to go to the opposition because you would look like an orphan. That’s where they are headed,” he noted.

“You cannot sink the economy like this and insist that we want to be in government. Doing what?”

He complained that Zambia, under the PF government, was leading the league tables on corruption, hunger, poverty, theft and inflation.

“The PF is out on the August 12 this year. It is written on all the walls that ‘PF out, PF out, PF out,” said Syakalima.