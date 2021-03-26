Edgar’s hypocrisy on democracy, good governance

Edgar Lungu says Zambia’s commitment to democracy, good governance and the rule of law is unwavering. He says these principles are not only enshrined in our Constitution but are shared values of our regional organisations, to which Zambia is a member.
“It is on the basis of these principles that Zambia will be assessed when we go to the polls this year. As you may be aware, on 12th August 2021, Zambia is scheduled to hold general elections. In this light, the Electoral Commission of Zambia registered more than seven million voters, and has continued making steady progress in preparing for these general elections. My government is committed to delivering free, fair and transparent elections in line with the Zambian Constitution and internationally accepted standards,” pledges Edgar. “…Government will soon commence the process of sending out invitations for the deployment of regional and international electoral observation missions to Zambia, in order to observe the 2021 general elections. I wish to mention that my government considers local, regional and international election observers as partners in strengthening our democracy. The Zambian people have a proud record of holding peaceful elections since embracing multipartyism in 1990 and my government is committed to ensuring that this legacy which Zambia is renowned for is upheld. The government will ensure that law and order prevails during the elections to enable people to freely choose their preferred leaders. Government will continue to call on all stakeholders, including traditional and civic leaders, the Church, non-governmental organisations and political parties to continue sensitising the people on the importance of preserving peace and stability, before, during and after the elections.”
These are lofty words, commitments, to which the typical Edgar does not scribe to. We have for some time listened to and watched Edgar make very serious pledges or commitments which he has failed or neglected to implement/execute. His words have been a total contradiction of the man’s actions! But it’s good that Edgar is repeatedly committing himself – his government – to ensuring a free, fair and transparent Presidential and General Elections. Although these are words, statements from his speechwriters, they’ll act as an indictment, should he act to the contrary.
In reminding ourselves about the importance of free and fair elections, we reflect on the words of America’s former attorney general and senator Robert Kennedy: “Elections remind us not only of the rights but the responsibilities of citizenship in a democracy.”
And in rebuking his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni, who was refusing to allow people to challenge his presidency, Dr Kenneth Kaunda said the following: “I found this very disturbing, let your challenger stand. You are popular but that is not the reason for my saying these issues. Principles are principles. They are never divided. Please to my young comrade Yoweri Museveni, let those who want to challenge you do so.”
Conducting free, fair and transparent elections goes far beyond words, wishes – for commitment must be translated into action. If there was a leader in our country who had everything at his disposal to manipulate the 1991 electoral process, it was Dr Kaunda. Firstly, we were under a one-party State and in an environment where we still had civil war in neighbouring Angola and Mozambique. Secondly, ballot papers for that election were printed locally by Government Printers. So Dr Kaunda had every advantage to manipulate. But to prove that indeed he was a democrat, a principled leader, Dr Kaunda gave state institutions the latitude to operate according to their constitutional mandate. No wonder in his national address on the eve of election on October 30, 1991, he said: “… the will of the people shall prevail.” Indeed, the will of the people prevailed and Dr Kaunda conceded defeat in earnest.
Coming to the August 12 general election, all processes leading there must be level, favourable to all stakeholders. It’ll not work when the ruling PF are busy mobilising and dishing out money and other material things yet the opposition remain stifled! Edgar himself is engaging in serious forms of electoral fraud – undue advantage. He is abusing the power of incumbency by initiating all manner of vote seeking empowerment programmes targeting youths, artistes, the Church and now cheap mealie meal to miners! Where’s fairness in all this? Does he even know or understand what free, fair and transparent election mean? Besides, he has broken all the COVID-19 protocols initiated by his own government by organising public gatherings countrywide while denying the opposition the same opportunities. Can this be called a level playing field? Certainly not!
How we wish his audience, in this case the diplomats accredited to Zambia, could have pointed out issues of the shrinking civic space, how Edgar and his PF have abused the COVID-19 protocols to blackout the opposition from canvassing for votes/mobilisation while it’s an open season for the ruling party! The diplomats should equally note that while Edgar talked about economic diplomacy, his regime is awash with money yet the country is highly indebted – the national economy is bleeding but the ruling class’ economic fortunes are soaring!
As Waldemar Wojtasik puts it, “Elections respecting the free and fair principles will serve as a stabiliser for the democratic system, ensuring repeatable mechanism of recruitment and selection of candidates for elective positions in the political institutions. They create patterns of peaceful transfer of power in the event of changes in the political frame of reference. They are also a forum for cyclical opportunity to evaluate the government, renew or revoke its mandate to rule and, consequently, cause power alternation. Elections also offer a moral title to rule, granting legitimacy to take action in respect of the domestic and foreign policy. A function that increases stabilisation of the political system is the socialisation of citizens and their political integration, and the opportunity to present political positions and programmes by small political parties and independent candidates [Jackson, Jackson 1999: 366]. These factors will affect the adaptive changes in the political system, constituting the stabilisation mechanism for democratic procedures and institutions”.
Again, we remind Edgar that cheap talk alone is not enough. Let him mean what he says; allow the opposition to compete favourably on a fair platform. If you are a worthy boxer, do not tie the arms of your competitors and claim easy victories even before you enter the ring. Otherwise, that is a mockery to yourself and to the nation.
