Emirates increases flights to Lusaka

EMIRATES Airline has announced an increase in its weekly flights to Lusaka, starting from June 5, 2021.

From March 28, the airline will also adjust its flight schedule moving to Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday departures, with a Saturday flight added from June 5

According to a statement, the linked service between Lusaka and Harare to Dubai will provide travellers with more flexibility and convenience of travel to over 90 destinations on the Emirates network, including Dubai, its hub and popular global destination.

“Emirates will use its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft between Lusaka and Harare and Dubai. Flight EK713 departs Dubai at 09:25 hours, arriving in Lusaka at 14:35 hours,” reads the statement. “EK713 departs Lusaka at 16:05 hours, arriving in Harare at 17:10 hours. Flight EK714 departs from Harare at 18:50 hours, arriving in Lusaka at 20:00 hours. The flight departs from Lusaka at 21:35 hours, arriving in Dubai at 06:30 hours the following day.”

Mohammad Bin Hafiz, Emirates country manager for Zambia, said the airline had seen a marked increase in passenger demand to and from Lusaka, especially to popular tourism and business hubs like Dubai.

“We hope that by increasing our frequency, we are able to facilitate even more tourism and business traffic as Zambia continues its recovery. The increase of our flights to Lusaka, which are currently linked to Harare, is a testament to our commitment to Zambia,” stated Bin Hafiz.

“We have been operating flights for over nine years, connecting Zambians to the world and offering a world-class experience onboard, whilst prioritising the health and safety of our customers. We look forward to boosting our services further to provide better travel options for our customers as they take to the skies again.”