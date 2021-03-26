Language and you: feedback from readers

[By Humphrey M. Kapau]

Do you think the many languages Zambia has are a curse like that of the Tower of Babel? Great column. Highly informative and not ordinary. – Christopher Chinoya, Kasempa.

Ans: Thanks. The danger to Zambia’s future existence is not her many languages and tribes but the unwillingness of her citizens to learn each other’s language. It was the same unwillingness to learn a neighbour’s language that flopped the Tower of Babel project, not necessarily that builders spoke different languages. Like I said in one of my articles here, learning your neighbour’s language makes them feel part of you. Also, diversity yields strength…that is why a football team is made up of different players who are specialised in different things. Just imagine a team where all players can only be goalkeepers! Who will score and who will defend? My cherished view is that “One Zambia, One Nation” does not entail putting one language above the other but embracing each other’s language as one people, one nation, for the greater good of all. Each language and tribe has something unique to offer. The sooner we realise this as Zambia, the better. HMK

……..

Why do we say ‘mother tongue’ and not ‘father tongue’? … You write so well… – Mr. M. Mulawa, Lusaka.

Ans: Interesting question because that is why other scholars prefer using synonyms such as ‘first language’, ‘native language’ and ‘first tongue’ instead. However, away from the politics surrounding the definition of ‘mother tongue’, linguists use the term because it connotes a ‘source’, ‘genesis’ ‘origin’ or ‘default mode’ of something. Furthermore, in fields of linguistics that deal with language and the brain (neurolinguistics) and those that deal with language and the mind (psycholinguistics), ‘mother tongue’ is preferred because it is scientifically known that, biologically and all things equal, mothers are usually the first ones who introduce a child to language, even before birth. At birth, mothers also interact more with children through breastfeeding – a biological linguistic advantage they have over men when it comes to introducing language to children. Hope this brief answer helps you. HMK.

………

I enjoyed your article on how mother tongues help delay forgetfulness/memory loss in old age …and about Alzheimer’s disease (the disease of forgetfulness in old age). Now…I just wanted to find out: you know nowadays, children are born, say, between a Tonga and a Bemba but as they grow, they are introduced to English…what really happens to children’s intellect and identity when you introduce them to the language that is not their own? Also, what happens when they go to school speaking a different language other than their own? – Mr. Muleya, Livingstone.

Ans: I am glad you raised this issue. In a nutshell, research has shown that mastery of mother tongue has a great positive impact on a child’s brain and identity, while its absence negatively affects a child’s intellect and identity. To find out the details of how and why that happens, read my detailed article on the same, published in The Mast by going to www.themastonline.com. Go to Columns section, and type ‘the importance of mother tongue in child development’ in the Search option. The article will pop up and you will really enjoy it. – HMK

………

Great and thoughtful insights provided…well-researched and authoritative. – Mr Daniel K. Likando, Kaoma.

………

Proud of you my lecturer, you made me a good teacher…. Ms. Victarina Luchembe, Lusaka.

………

This is a wonderful article/column from which I have drawn a lot of knowledge. Good work may God continue blessing your works. – Mr. Harry Mulambia, Mbala.

………

Thanks so much for this wonderful information. Surely, I am impressed with this. – Mr. Joseph Bvute, Lusaka.

………

Indeed Doctor Kapau keep the linguistic fire ever glowing higher and brighter. – Mr. Susiku Mwanagombe, Kalomo.

………

Wao, just wao. I don’t know what to say, the article on language recovery patterns after a stroke/brain injury is a great piece. –Ms. Angela Shamuchimba, Kafue.

………

Personally I am really enjoying this column … pliz keep on publishing more I love your articulation you’re my role model in this field. – Mr. Hans Chisambwe, Sesheke.

………

Wow…you are at another level. This kind of thinking and writing is amazing! – Mr. Simonito Muyangana, Lusaka.

………

I am proud of you my son. God bless you. Live long. – Ms. Akufuna Malitela, Kaoma.

………

Your works never cease to ignite my spirit. You’re such a national treasure. Keep the linguistic fire burning. – Mr. Duli M. Collins, Chingola.

………

Your article on language patterns after a stroke/brain damage is great and deep. – Ms. Doreen Kalenga, Mufulira.

………

Wow! Your article on language recovery patterns after a stroke or brain damage is powerful and informative! We once had an assignment on the same at UNZA. How I wish you had sent this article last year! – Ms. Triza Nkolomba, Chipata.

………

Friday’s article on benefits of knowing many languages was a masterpiece! I enjoyed it. Give us more Doc. Thanks. – Mr. M. Muleba, Ibex Hill, Lusaka.

………

People are thirsty for more of such of your articles…It is for a good cause that you dedicate your precious time to pen down such articulate and well-researched articles…. On your article about the benefits of knowing many languages, I think your work must be read by all who feel lazy learning a new language alluding to reasons of difficulty in grasping new language. – Mr. Evans Mukokili, Copperbelt.

………

Very insightful, superb and very creative. I have followed keenly your writings since back in the undergraduate days at the University of Zambia. Your approach of juggling literary and linguistic styles in your articles is unmatched. Publishing your work on a much more read platform will widen your scope. – Theresa Shindende, First Secretary Education, Zambia High Commission, Canberra, Australia.

………

This is indeed great! Go go my lecturer – Mr. Abel Mavengu, Arakan Barracks.

………

You are creating public awareness on very interesting topics about language! Some people may not have some knowledge about these things. We are rallying behind you! – Mr. Mphanzi Simuchimba, Nakonde.

………

Oh my God! This column is very interesting! – Ms. Caroline Kuwema, Lusaka.

………

I always follow your column…one of its kind…simply rare. Your column has taught me so much I never knew about language … such as linguistic intelligence in right-handed, left-handed and ambidextrous people. I also liked your article on how our mother tongues delay memory loss in old age…your articles are well-researched, with references…wow! What also fascinates me is your ability to simplify such complex knowledge to a layman’s level. I think that is a great test of being educated to your part. I used to think studying linguistics was just about grammar but reading your articles has made me realise that there is so much that the public does not know about language. – Mr. Alex Mulenga, Chinsali.

………

The article on language recovery patterns after a stroke, brain damage was nice! I loved reading it. – Ms. Ruth Banda, Lusaka.

………

I first got attracted to your column when I read your advert on Facebook. I was amazed at your choice of topics and the broad nature of linguistics… you are an asset. Forensic linguistics caught my attention…never knew linguistics had such fields which study the language of criminals like how one can identify an offender through their voice tone……thanks for this informative column sir. – Ms. Kangwa, Mansa.

………

It was a great idea for you to come up with a column like this one. Very educative. – Professor Felix Banda, University of the Western Cape, South Africa.

………

I am on this path…. Very interesting and refreshing articles. – Ms. Justina Kobe, Lusaka.

………

Brilliantly thought pieces. Thank you for these packages. – Dr. Kelvin Mambwe, UNZA.

………

We keep on digesting. Interesting stuff. Learning. – Mr. Mulila Kazilale, Lusaka.

………

A must-read column from Zambia! Highly informative. I always look forward to it online on the The Mast website. Greetings from Ghana …. Loved your article on benefits of knowing many languages. It was hilarious and informative. Besides your column, I am also beginning to love The Mast newspaper for its interesting news stories and outlook. – Benjamin Amoakohene, Ghana.

That was it for today! To access all the articles I have written so far (such as the one on recovery patterns of language after a stroke), simply go to www.themastonline.com and type ‘Language and You: Facts and Myths’ in the columns section, and, bingo! You will have all the articles I have written so far! Next week, I will look at the secret language of baby twins that only they can understand. Since the language is known to delay the onset of human speech in twins, I will focus on its symptoms so that parents quickly identify it and help twins acquire ‘normal’ human language at the same rate as babies who are not twins. Thanks for your continued support.

The author is a systemic functional linguist and Special Research Fellow (PhD) at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa. His other research fields include neurolinguistics, forensic linguistics, psycholinguistics, semiotics, corpus linguistics, cognitive linguistics, African languages and literature. He has also taught language at UNZA. Contact: hmksettings@rocketmail.com; WhatsApp: +260 956 315380.