Officer tells court Kambwili’s company was given a full-year tax clearance certificate despite owing ZRA K3m

AN Investigations officer has told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that the tax clearance certificate that was issued to Chishimba Kambwili’s company, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited, by Zambia Revenue Authority officers was forged, purporting that it was tax compliant.

This is in a matter where Kambwili, his son Mwamba, and Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited are facing charges of possessing more than K6 million, obtaining pecuniary advantage and uttering a false document to a public officer while two Zambia Revenue Authority officials, Lukwesa Musonda and Mulenga Kapilima, are alleged to have prepared a false document indicating that Mwamona was tax compliant when in fact not.

Ferguson Kombe told principal resident magistrate Mwaka Mikalile that in April 2016, he was allocated a matter by his supervisor to investigate corruption allegations against Kambwili.

He said it was alleged that Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services was receiving favouritism in the manner contracts were being awarded to it by quasi-government institutions such as Road Development Agency, Zesco and Ministry of Local Government.

Kombe said it was further alleged that Mwamona had won a contract at Zesco using the forged tax clearance certificate and it was paid K1.6 million.

He said China Henan had made cash deposits to Mwamona’s accounts and the money was withdrawn and transferred to Chinese nationals.

“Kambwili was in possession of huge sums of money and made various cash deposits in various accounts domiciled at ZANACO and First National Bank,” Kombe said.

He told the court that he instituted investigations to prove whether the alleged offences were committed and he went to Zesco to establish whether Mwamona had a running contract with it and it was confirmed.

Kombe said he was availed the contract and upon analysis, he discovered that the civil engineering department at Zesco had made a request for 33 resettlers houses, a public health centre, three classroom block, two staff houses, water supply, and a 14.8 mw Lunzua Power Station in Northern Province which would gobble K14 million.

“Following an approval from Zambia Public Procurement Authority, ZPPA, the tender was advertised in print media and was split in two lots. Mwamona expressed interest in both lots,” Kombe said.

He told the court that there were three evaluations; preliminary, technical and financial evaluation and the requirements were that the company was supposed to be Zambian owned, registered with the National Council for Construction, provide a bank statement to show whether it had the capacity to undertake the contract and produce a valid tax clearance certificate to show that it was tax compliant.

Kombe said out of the eight companies that submitted the bids, only one company failed to meet the criteria and Mwamona met the criteria at technical and financial stage.

He told the court that the ZRA tax clearance certificate which was issued to Zesco by Mwamona was fake, which resulted in the awarding of a contract worth K1,652,482.81.

“The tax compliance certificate was fake, it had two different taxpayers’ identification numbers (TPINs), the word certificate was misspelled and it was valid for a full year,” Kombe said.

He narrated that he went to ZRA to verify the tax certificate and who authorised it and the ZRA director direct taxes said the anomaly was on the part of ZRA.

“Mwamona was registered in three tax types; Income Tax, Value Added Tax and Pay As You Earn from 2014 – 2016 but it was registered for the said taxes in 2001. Between 2013 and 2016, Mwamona did not submit returns but made payments under VAT. It owed K3.1 million tax liabilities to ZRA,” Kombe said.

“ZRA does not issue a full year certificate to taxpayers who are owing. I interviewed Lukwesa, he said the tax clearance certificate would have been issued by Kapilima because he was relying on the recommendation from the revenue officer in direct contact with the client.”

Kombe told the court that Lukwesa confirmed signing the tax clearance certificate and Mwamona did not enter into any agreement with the Commissioner General of ZRA because it was owing and did not submit tax returns.

He said it was therefore an unusual anomaly that the company was issued with a full year tax clearance certificate.

“If the company had tax liabilities, the decision to issue a tax clearance certificate was not supposed to come from a senior tax officer and it should not have been for a full year. It should have been either issued in three months or less,” said Kombe.

The matter comes up on April 5 for cross-examination.