Take the PF ku wire on 12th of August -HH

TAKE the PF ku wire on 12th of August because they have put you ku wire for the last seven, 10 years, UPND leader has told young Zambians.

Hichilema says he has no paranoia of any sort.

On Tuesday, Hichilema addressed a media briefing at his residence in Lusaka where he intimated that the current regime was scheming to eliminate him from the presidential race by resorting to kill him.

Asked if he made such an inkling on merely being paranoid, when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme yesterday, Hichilema responded: No! No! No! Facts are there.”

“There are attempts by the PF top echelon, using cadres who we should change their name into thugs, to eliminate us,” Hichilema said.

“I have been arrested 15 times. Is it that paranoia? Was I not arrested for treason, a crime I did not commit? Is it that paranoia? Sesheke by-election; was I not hunted to be killed? Is that paranoia? No. Fact!”

He continued: “was I not called to the police headquarters – not a police station – on the 23rd of December 2020 and people were killed?”

“Those bullets were meant for me. Is that paranoia? No! Where is Nsama Nsama today? Killed in cold blood! Where is Joseph Kaunda? Killed! Who was called at the police? Was it Nsama Nsama? Was it Joseph Kaunda? It was me,” Hichilema said. “So many people were injured and you saw the footage. People who were peaceful, exercising their constitutional right while armless and harmless, were shot at. Is that paranoia? No! 21 of our members are still ‘detained’ for crimes they did not commit. Is that paranoia? No! This is not paranoia but disorder driven by a government killing machine, abduction machine.”

He further asserted that Zambians were hell-bent on voting out the “incompetent” PF.

“And they will do it in a free, fair and credible election. Imisepela (youths) take the PF ku wire on 12 of August, because they have put you ku wire for the last seven, 10 years. That’s it! The people will win,” Hichilema said.

He also indicated that the UPND would be launching its 2021–2026 manifesto in the next two weeks.

“But the implementation plan is already there. Have you ever seen a political party or a presidency seeking office with clear intent like us?” he said. “Zambians deserve a different approach because the old approach has not worked. Remember people have been saying HH has never been a councillor, he has never been an MP [But] we don’t want the experience of MPs of corruption.”

Meanwhile, Hichilema noted that bona fide opposition parties must concern themselves about the welfare of the people.

“We want to redeem the people of Zambia; we want to go into office to serve them, and not to steal from them,” said Hichilema, further criticising the current political violence, “which is drifting into community violence.”

“We’ll restore law and order and no citizen will be allowed to be attacked at bus stops, in markets, by party cadres.”