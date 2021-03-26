Things have gone sour under Lungu’s govt, says Mwale

SINDA Constituency UPND chairperson Vincent Mwale has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia to be professional in handling the grade 12 certificate issue.

In a press statement, Mwale said ECZ should not be enticed into a scandal of shielding unworthy individuals to contest the August elections.

He stated that when PF came up with the Grade 12 certificate requirement for elective office, in their mind, they wanted to punish UPND but it turned against them.

He said the Grade 12 certificate requirement had hanged PF by the neck.

“The issue of the grade 12 certificate is very good to us. We have liked it. When PF made this issue, they thought it will disadvantage us in UPND yet they dug their own ditch, the issue has hanged PF on the neck, it’s a rope which they have hanged themselves with. A lot of MPs in PF are people with no genuine grade 12 certificate; they are crying but us we are happy because most of our MPs, including aspirants, are educated,” he stated.

He warned the ECZ not to destroy the nation by being unprofessional in discharging their mandate.

“Let ECZ do their job effectively without being corrupted. We know PF is a corrupt government but we beg you to put your heart on justice. If you won’t apply justice then it’s you ECZ who are destroying this nation. If elections are to be fair, it’s you (ECZ)to follow guidelines and rules you were given. If you don’t then you are the foundation of confusion we experience in this nation,” Mwale stated.

He added that people of Sinda dream of UPND and were waiting for August 12 to show PF true colours.

He said the reason why people would vote for Hakainde Hichilema and not Edgar Lungu was because the latter had bitter fruits that had caused pain on Zambians.

“Lungu’s government fruits are bitter, people of Zambia are suffering, they are dying due to shortage of drugs in hospitals. If you break your leg, you will be charged to be applied POP, pregnant women are commanded to buy their own things such as pins, jic, soap, basins, linen, things which in previous governments were provided for by the government. So what Edgar is doing to the people is what will cost him. People say Edgar Lungu is truly ours but he has no development, things have gone sour under Lungu’s government,” Mwale stated.

He added that people had observed that President Lungu had concentrated much on giving cadres authority over civil servants, including police officers who fail to do their job for fear of cadres.

“His (Lungu) job is to get cadres as leaders, truly cadres are more strong than any civil servant, even the police officers have no say over cadres. Cadres have every power which Edgar Lungu gave them. Now cadres are moving with boxes of money, splashing it around; this is the power Edgar Lungu has given them,” he said.

Mwale urged people of Sinda not to make the mistake they made in 2016 by voting for an unproductive member of parliament but should instead bring back Levy Ngoma, who delivered according to their expectations in the 15 years he was area member of parliament.

“People of Sinda should not be misled because PF government has destroyed things] massively. It doesn’t mind the vulnerability of people, all they want is to amass wealth in their pockets,” Mwale said.

He called on the electorates to vote for Ngoma and the UPND ticket so that he can continue where he had left of.

He said Sinda Constituency has 444 villages but in 15 years, Ngoma was a member of parliament he sunk about 351 boreholes, constructed 23 clinics and build 28 schools and people were looking forward to have him back.

Mwale said ever since the incumbent member of parliament Masauso Tembo was elected, he has not done anything to the satisfaction of the people because roads were still impassable to extents that one cannot ride a bicycle.

He said those who know how the roads were during Ngoma’s reign shed tears of pain and regret for voting Ngoma out.