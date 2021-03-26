When are you procuring COVID-19 vaccines, Sensele asks govt

WHEN are going to procure COVID-19 vaccines, NDC member of the central committee Paul Sensele asks the PF government.

Sensele, a former Livingstone district commissioner, accused the PF government of not being concerned with the welfare of Zambians.

“That is why when people procure expired drugs and condoms they are let free. We have heard of expired or antiretroviral drugs nearing expiry [date] being issued to people living with HIV,” he said. “We have a Head of State dishing out cars to chiefs and yet we cannot be told when vaccines against COVID-19 will be administered…So ba PF tell us when you are procuring these vaccines instead of showing off how cadres have millions of money when civil servants can barely survive.”

Sensele wondered why the Anti-Corruption Commission was still silent on allegations of procurement of expired drugs at the Ministry of Health.

“This is high level of abuse of office by government officials and they should have been arrested a long time ago,” said Sensele.