Catholics demand truth, fairness from the media

ZAMBIA Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) general secretary Cleophas Lungu says both public and private media must adhere to the principles and ethics of fairness and truth.

In a virtual address to all Catholic radio stations on Wednesday, Fr Lungu said the media should be professional, accommodative and inclusive.

“We also want a responsible use and reception of social media. Further we urge all the consumers of the media outlets to be critical of the messages they receive from various media because it is not everything that they read, hear or watch that contains the truth especially the information they get from the social media,” he said. “All in all, we want to see a media that is professional, truthfully, objectively and factually as they inform the public.”

Fr Lungu said ZCCB wanted to see a media that was not polarised.

“We want to see a media landscape that is not polarised, where the public media is pro-ruling party and the private media is pro-opposition parties. Whichever media platforms should not fuel hate speech or insults in the name of the right to freedom or expression of oneself,” Fr Lungu added. “The Catholic media outlets are supposed to provide a fresh air in the context of a polarised media landscape in Zambia. If ever there will be a media that will be balanced in the hosting of programmes or personality, if ever there is a media that is ethical, professional and non-partisan we should be the first to be mentioned.”

He warned that many people would try by all means to dangle carrots in front of media personnel.

“Let us remember, many people come and dangle the carrots in front of us in terms of inducements. You know what I am talking about. There will be bricks, I hope you know what bricks are. They will be thrown in front of us. The Catholic bishops also deliberated on the so-called Church empowerment fund; that is the government offering churches

millions in the response to COVID-19,” said Fr Lungu. “The Catholic bishops examined their conscious, they said ‘in a country where a lot of people are suffering, retirees have not been paid for years and years, in a country that is struggling to be current in terms of the payment of the national debt, in a country where a number of health facilities are struggling in terms of medicine and delayed payment of salaries to civil servants and especially in the context of an election year where any donation to our institution is going to be deemed to be an inducement for support, we decline the offer. So, they said the

dioceses and all the subsidiary institutions are expected to abide by this position.”