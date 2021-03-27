Demand an even campaign field, VJ urges opposition parties

VERNON Mwaanga says election practices and results have led to conflicts in Africa and other parts of the world.

He is urging opposition political parties to demand from ECZ an even campaign field, which is fair and equal for all.

The veteran politician and freedom fighter adds that “these should and can be avoided if the SADC and AU election guidelines are strictly followed, not just by mere words, but by doing what is right and fair for all Zambians”.

“Officially, there are not supposed to be election campaigns yet, but it is a matter of record and visual evidence that the ruling PF party, has amassed tonnes and tonnes of cash, which is being dished out to unsuspecting members of the public, particularly voters,” he says. “Even branded 25 kg mealie meal bags are being distributed free of charge in many parts of Zambia. Many of our people are hungry and are accepting these ‘gifts’ – including freedom fighters who sacrificed so much for our country to be free, have now been forgotten – just to survive for a few days.”

Mwaanga highlights various activities the PF government is doing which are against the Electoral Code of Conduct.

He has challenged the government to outline programmes that should address economic challenges the country is facing.

“The economy is performing very badly, the kwacha is on its knees versus other currencies, unemployment is rising particularly among young people, mounting national debt levels, government hospitals have no medicines and patients are being given prescriptions to buy medicines from private pharmacies, energy and petrol, diesel and kerosene prices have gone up,” Mwaanga notes. “Mealie meal prices and all food and other basic survival commodities keep going up almost every other week. The masses are wallowing in poverty, while their leaders are richly constipated in unexplained wealth. I have not heard or seen any programmes to address these burning and urgent survival issues.”

And Mwaanga has observed that international election observers have lost credibility in the SADC region.

He cited the Kenyan and Malawian elections which exposed international observers.

“International election observer missions were introduced to keep an eagle eye on electoral processes of African countries to ensure that they meet international standards. Sadly, their reputation has been severely dented by what happened in Kenya and more recently in Malawi, where international observer missions led by former presidents, former ministers etc, had hurriedly certified elections both in Kenya and Malawi, as ‘free and fair’,” Mwaanga recalled. “The independent courts of Kenya and Malawi, found that there had been massive irregularities in the electoral processes of the two countries and nullified the presidential elections, paving the way for fresh elections. This new embarrassing excess baggage for international observers has raised the need for local monitors to up their game because they usually monitor far larger parts of countries, than international observers, who send only a handful of people.”

Meanwhile, Mwaanga has asked opposition political parties to demand a level playing field from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

He also called for an end to political violence ahead of this year’s general election.

“Opposition political parties must demand from ECZ an even campaign field, which is fair and equal for all. Political parties taking part in the elections, must sign a binding non-violence agreement which will cover the period before, during and after the elections. Violence is an enemy of peace, progress, development and democracy,” says Mwaanga. “Law enforcement agencies must deal with those who break the law equally, regardless of their political masters. They must be made to understand that no one is above the law. A peaceful election atmosphere will encourage citizens to go out in their numbers on 12th August to vote for political parties and candidates they can trust to improve their lives and make Zambia a better country for all Zambians.”