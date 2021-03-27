Lungu is seeing white where there’s black

Edgar Lungu says while people say Zambia’s economy is not booming, there are activities which indicate that there is money in the economy and that people are living well.
“People will tell you that the economy is not booming, yet activities which indicate that there’s money in the economy and people are living well are there for all to see,” says Edgar. “This is the contradiction of our political activity where we see white [but] you see black.”
While we cannot be ungrateful to the Indian government and people for their assistance with Lusaka roads and flyovers, it would be unwise for us to think this project has done enough to get our people out of poverty.
In this election year Edgar seems very desperate to see much progress even where there’s very little of it. It is actually him who is seeing white where there’s black.
There’s no doubt that Edgar and those around him are living well; swimming in luxuries they never had before. And they think everyone is benefiting the same way from the country’s economy.
Outside this Indian donation of Lusaka roads there’s nothing really worth talking about in Lusaka itself and the rest of the country. Everywhere one goes the first cry of our people is roads. Even in the Lusaka compounds, our people are complaining about roads. It’s worse in the rural areas.
And when it comes to living conditions, statistics do not show what Edgar is claiming – an improvement in living conditions and economic progress. They show worsening or poor economic indicators. The figures, statistics don’t lie.
We wonder if Edgar reads the monthly statistics produced by the Zambia Statistics Agency, a government agency.
Let Edgar back his claims of our people’s well-being be supported by statistics.
The truth is that statistics are showing the opposite of what Edgar is claiming. You don’t need a microscope to see the poverty that the great majority of our people have to endure daily.
Yes, there’s money in Edgar’s pockets and bank accounts and he is living well but that is not the case with the great majority of Zambians.
Edgar Lungu says while people say Zambia’s economy is not booming, there are activities which indicate that there is money in the economy and that people are living well.
“People will tell you that the economy is not booming, yet activities which indicate that there’s money in the economy and people are living well are there for all to see,” says Edgar. “This is the contradiction of our political activity where we see white [but] you see black.”
While we cannot be ungrateful to the Indian government and people for their assistance with Lusaka roads and flyovers, it would be unwise for us to think this project has done enough to get our people out of poverty.
In this election year Edgar seems very desperate to see much progress even where there’s very little of it. It is actually him who is seeing white where there’s black.
There’s no doubt that Edgar and those around him are living well; swimming in luxuries they never had before. And they think everyone is benefiting the same way from the country’s economy.
Outside this Indian donation of Lusaka roads there’s nothing really worth talking about in Lusaka itself and the rest of the country. Everywhere one goes the first cry of our people is roads. Even in the Lusaka compounds, our people are complaining about roads. It’s worse in the rural areas.
And when it comes to living conditions, statistics do not show what Edgar is claiming – an improvement in living conditions and economic progress. They show worsening or poor economic indicators. The figures, statistics don’t lie.
We wonder if Edgar reads the monthly statistics produced by the Zambia Statistics Agency, a government agency.
Let Edgar back his claims of our people’s well-being be supported by statistics.
The truth is that statistics are showing the opposite of what Edgar is claiming. You don’t need a microscope to see the poverty that the great majority of our people have to endure daily.
Yes, there’s money in Edgar’s pockets and bank accounts and he is living well but that is not the case with the great majority of Zambians.