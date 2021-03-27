PF doesn’t care about other CB citizens, they just want miners’ votes – Chisala

IT is a mockery to sell miners mealie meal with Edgar Lungu branded pictures and names, says Bishop Timothy Chisala.

Bishop Chisala said it is evil to use suffering miners for the PF desperate attempts to remain in power.

He says what the PF government is doing reminds him of the free coupon system when UNIP failed to run the economy.

On Monday, Mine Workers Union of Zambia and National Union of Miners and Allied Workers told its members to provide pay slips and get breakfast ‘ECL Miners Empowerment’ mealie meal at K50.

According to a memo dated March 19, 2021, the mealie meal will come from the milling company called Shimaini Investment Limited trading as MUZ Milling Company.

“Shimaini Investment Limited trading as MUZ Milling Company has been commissioned by MUZ and NUMAW to distribute 25 kg bags of breakfast mealie meal to their members, effective (Monday) 22 March 2021,” the memo signed by acting managing director Charles Chileshe Mwamba stated. “The following conditions apply; each member to provide latest pay slip and mine identity card, to enable verification of membership of MUZ and NUMAW, against provided lists. Only MUZ and NUMAW members qualify.”

Mwamba stated that only two bags of mealie meal

labeled ‘ECL Miners Empowerment’ would be issued.

“…only 2 by 25 kg of breakfast labeled ‘ECL Miners Empowerment’ will be issued per member each month at K50 per bag. The mealie meal should not be sold under any other arrangements,” directed Mwamba. “Recovery and payment will (be) through respective payrolls, per current practice. Members may obtain additional bags under the current credit scheme subject to K400 limitation where applicable.”

But Bishop Chisala, the general overseer of All Nations Church, said the ECL mealie meal for miners is a mockery.

He said while the poor continue to suffer, the PF and President Lungu are busy mocking the citizens.

“Look, what is happening is extremely unfortunate and should not be allowed to happen. What level of desperation is this from the President and PF? Why should the PF and President Edgar Lungu think by mocking miners, they will win votes? Why is the PF and President Edgar Lungu so desperate about the Copperbelt votes? If the PF and President Edgar Lungu have delivered to the miners, there is no need to subject the miners to this ridicule,” Bishop Chisala said. “What will happen to those that are not miners now? Yes, miners are suffering and they will get the mealie meal at K50. But what about that woman in Kapoto who is not a miner? Should they continue to suffer and buy mealie-meal at K165? This is so evil from President Edgar Lungu using the mine unions.”

He has questioned where the cheap maize has come from for MUZ to sell their commodity to the miners so cheap.

Bishop Chisala said the PF has abandoned the miners for the last five years and now want to remember them.

“There was the empowerment programme of giving miners land for them to farm. But how many miners benefited? The PF should stop lying the miners. Today after neglecting them for the years and they come with this mealie meal empowerment. This is the waste form of abuse of the miners,” he said. “What does the PF want from these miners? This reminds me of the free coupon system of UNIP when the party failed to run the economy of Zambia. This is what is happening today. The PF and President Edgar Lungu have failed to run the economy and now resort to abusing miners.”

Bishop Chisala said it is evil to abuse people while they are suffering.

“It is very unfortunate that today, we have a leadership that does not care for the people. This abuse of the mine unions to abuse miners should come to an end. What is more painful is the mine unions leadership that has allowed its members to suffer. The unions are there to speak for the miners. This ECL Miners Empowerment is total abuse of the miners,” said Bishop Chisala. “In any case, the PF does not care about other citizens on the Copperbelt, but just want votes from miners. Then the other citizens should also show the PF that poverty does not select.”