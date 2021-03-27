Radical transformations are not about personal benefit, says M’membe

FRED M’membe says the radical transformations his party is seeking are not about personal benefit.

In his reflection yesterday titled ‘Meaning and purpose of the radical transformations we are seeking’, the Socialist Party leader said serving the public freed one from selfishness.

“The radical transformation that is necessary to free a human being in the very depth of one’s heart from selfishness and greed is a gift from God. No one can give oneself this ‘new heart’ (Ez 11: 18-19),” he said. “It’s not by fighting to the bitter end, but by analysing the causes of the conflict and by resolving it, that we can create conditions in which the self-reliant efforts of our people will bear fruit. We can only build such a society with the free cooperation of all its members.”

Dr M’membe explained how a human being found fulfilment in life.

“A human being finds fulfilment in committing one’s whole person in freedom to the service of one’s fellow human beings. Our party has adopted many pastors or reverends as parliamentary and local government candidates,” Dr M’membe added. “For them, only with God’s help can we transform a society inclined to greed, selfishness and hatred into a “new creation” (2 Cor 5:17), capable of love, compassion and generosity. It’s God’s work through them. As followers of Christ, put all their trust in the Kingdom of God.”

He said it was from such examples that the Socialist Party was pursuing radical transformations in the country.

He said people’s way of life resulted from what they believed in.

“Our way of life is the result of what we believe.

If we consider the Gospel accounts, we can clearly see that Jesus’ spirituality wasn’t one of withdrawal from the world, of moving away from everyday life in order to better serve God, or of denying earthly realities,” said Dr M’membe. “In John 17:15, Jesus asked His Father to keep His disciples from evil without taking them out of the world. Jesus’ entire existence was one of immersion in the ideological conflict, in the arena where different concepts and options for or against the oppressed, exploited, humiliated, marginalised were discussed.”