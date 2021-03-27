SAMPA INSULTS FAZ OFFICIALS

LUSAKA mayor Miles Sampa on Thursday evening insulted FAZ officials led by a female employee at Heroes Stadium after he was denied entry to the VIP stand.

Sampa, who did not have the accreditation card to sit in the VIP stand to watch the Zambia versus Algeria AfCON qualifier, bulldozed his way with a flock of PF cadres from Matero while carrying cooler boxes packed with beer.

Without minding the presence of CAF officials and journalists who stood astonished, Sampa unleashed unpalatables at a senior female FAZ official who led the team that manned the VIP entry.

When he reached the entrance, the FAZ official asked Sampa to only enter with his protocol officer, but that didn’t go well with the mayor who immediately started showering insults at the lady.

He insisted on entering with the PF cadres that accompanied him.

“F…ck you! What are you telling me? These are my people, we will enter…just move,” Sampa shouted.

He proceeded with his insults at the officials who were just following CAF COVID-19 protocols.

And FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala expressed disappointment with Sampa’s behaviour.

“This is unacceptable! Such behaviour should not be condoned. We are following CAF rules and COVID-19 protocols, you can’t come here with more than the number and insult FAZ officials; let’s respect each other,” said Kashala.

However, Sampa later reconciled with the FAZ top brass as he was allowed to talk to the team after the game.

He urged the team to stay focused and move on from the disappointing 3-3 draw.