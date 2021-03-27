We can’t develop a country divided along north, south lines – Singogo

PARTY for National Unity and Progress secretary general Kasote Singogo says Zambia cannot have development when divided between north and south.

Addressing Eastern Province-based journalists during a Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) organised media breakfast held at Pine View Lodge in Chipata on Thursday, Singogo explained that like-minded Zambians formed the PNUP in 2017 after realising that Zambians were tearing each other part on north and south lines.

“Our party was formed in May 2017. Like-minded people came together; we identified what we considered the ideal leader for the party. We looked at all the provinces and we came up with our brother here, Mr Highvie Hamududu as the most suitable person for the party. Why did we form the party?” Singogo said in his opening remarks. “We looked at the country. You will recall that the President himself appointed a commission to look at voting patterns and also the violence that characterised the election. We said the country has divided along north, south. We cannot have development in a country that is divided.”

He said the other reason for the formation of the PNUP was based on the outcome of the 2016 general election.

“In 2016, you will recall that we had elections. There were 6.5 million registered voters in 2016. Of those 6.5 million, how many voted? We found that 1.8 million voted for PF and 1.7 million voted for UPND, meaning three million Zambians did not vote,” Singogo noted. “Why did three million people not vote? Basically, it means there were not enough choices to pick from. So, we formed our political party looking at that statistic. 6.5 million registered voters, three million did not vote! We said we should come up with a political party so that we give the Zambian citizenry a choice.”

He said the formation of the party was motivated by historical facts.

“In 1958, Dr Kenneth Kaunda and his colleagues, decided to form UNIP. The reason was to liberate Zambia from the colonialists. Fast-forward 1991, again Frederick Chiluba, MMD, they also formed a political party. What was the cause there? To bring in multipartism,” he said. “Fast-forward; why was Party for National Unity and Progress formed? It was formed because of the underlying reasons where you can see that this country, which enjoys the principle of One Zambia One Nation, was basically tearing apart. We said we need a political party that brings our people together.”

Citing the Bible, Singogo said no country in the world had developed on the basis of disunity.

“This why I need a few minutes to explain the [PNUP] logo here. It’s not just a logo which is there for a logo’s sake. It has a meaning. If you count these spokes here, you will find that they are 10. These represent 10 provinces of Zambia. It is a symbol of unity. There is no country in the world that has developed on disunity,” Singogo explained. “Even the Bible says division is a source of problems, chaos. But when we are united, when we are together as 10 provinces, moving together, what can’t we do? Unity is a precursor to development.”

Singogo also stressed that a country could not develop on the basis of politically-inspired insults.

“The country cannot develop by having the kind of language that has characterised the political landscape. Where this one is saying chakuti (this and that about you). This one is insulting that one. If you insult, it means that the one with the longest insults, these are the ones we should vote for because they have told the longest insult?” Singogo asked. “Do you think that insults can develop this country? I see that around here all of you are very youthful. We cannot develop a country on insults. We cannot develop a country on name-calling.”

He said a country developed on policies.

“These are not just policies in the air. These are what we call tested policies based on what we call empirical evidence,” said Singogo.

The PNUP used the media breakfast to brief the local journalists on the progress of the party’s mobilisation tour of Eastern Province, ahead of the August 12 elections.