We must not sell Church integrity on a plate of soup – Rev Banda

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Chipata]

WE want to see to it that there is transparency in the way candidates are being adopted in political parties, says Council of Churches in Zambia Eastern Province chairperson Reverend Sonye Banda.

Rev Banda is also calling for prudent utilisation of resources allocated to fight COVID-19.

In an interview after the stakeholder meeting on amplifying citizens’ voices to push for accountability in the COVID-19 response in Zambia organised by Panos Institute Southern Africa, Rev Banda who is also St Peters Presbyterian Church resident minister noted that political parties were now in the adoption processes.

“We want to see to it that there is transparency in the way candidates are being adopted in these political parties but also that there is gender balance and that the other gender – the women are not only adopted in areas where political parties think they are not popular,” he said. “We want to see that balance and we also want to see the respect for each other, mutual co-existence in our political parties. As a province and as a church we want to see that there is harmony and there is love, tolerance, co-existence and promotion of intraparty democracy in political parties and that is very important. And even as they campaign after that we want them to make realistic campaigns and promises. They must not promise what they will not deliver. That is our expectation as a church in the province.”

Rev Banda said it was very important as the clergy to provide counsel to political leaders.

“We know they will be visiting many churches to canvass for votes but we need to remain above board. We must not compromise and we must not sell the integrity of the Church on a plate of soup just because of the monies flying around,” he urged. “And we must remain prophetic and we must remain as a voice for the voiceless and we must speak to the issues that are on the ground and provide direction for the nation even as we have the election this year. It’s very important.”

Rev Banda said the Church wanted to see that there was prudent utilisation of resources allocated to fight COVID-19.

“We know that a lot of donations from local and outside have come into this fight and we want to see our technocrats in our offices and also our duty bearers and our political leaders account for every resource that has been channeled towards this fight,” he said.

Rev Banda said this was a fight for everyone and it was just prudent that everyone remains accountable.

He said the Church must also remain accountable by way of ensuring it adheres to the guidelines that have been given and also that they do not compromise the standards that have been set.

He said the Church must ensure it does not mislead the masses by relaxing and demonising the fight.

“We must ensure that we account also for every action we take as churches and as faith based organisations,” he said.

Rev Banda said citizens as well need to be accountable to the way the nation was being governed.

“All of us have a role to play and it is important that we begin with the education sector to see how we can begin to revisit the curriculum in embracing issues of skills and development,” he said.

Rev Banda said the media had a lot of do to begin engaging people in developmental aspects given the Covid pandemic and many other challenges the world and Zambia was particularly going through.

“We want to see the media focus on education and development. How as families we can still uphold the Christian values and cultural values to still bring that much productivity that as families and communities we need,” he said.

Rev Banda also said unemployment was quite high in the province and most people were surviving by “the chova” (bicycle and motor bike business).

“That’s the main source of income for them. We have always called on duty bearers to plan for the industrialisation of this province especially that it produces a lot of crops. If we can have an industry to turn these crops into finished products – mealie meal, peanut butter and cooking oil and all these other products that can be produced…” said Rev Banda. “For now with Covid there is a lot of crime going on because there is less activity happening. So our appeal to the young people is to continue working hard and learning skills that they can survive on. Different organisations should focus on skills training for our people, in agriculture and other things in order for them to be able to sustain themselves and their families. Otherwise it is a province that is very disadvantaged in terms of employment.”

Panos is implementing a project entitled ‘Amplifying citizens’ voices’ to push for accountability in the COVID-19 response in Zambia.

The project, which is funded by the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA), seeks to facilitate multi-level platforms for engagement and information sharing, building the capacity of citizens to use various tools to seek and share information that can foster accountability in the COVID-19 response.