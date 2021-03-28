An insight with Prof. Edgar Nyanga: of the learned colleagues, authors of confusion?

[By Prof. Nyanga]

Henri Bergo avers that, “to exist is to change; to change is to create oneself endlessly”. Indeed, we need to change because we exist from bad to good (development) and this change continues in our lives (individual development culminates into national development). In this article I bring out issues that surround our learned colleagues (lawyers) and current situation in Zambia, specifically on constitutional matters in relation to peace, love and harmony for sake of good governance and development.

Global legal information catalog (2020) contends that a lawyer is a professional who is qualified to offer advice about the law or represent someone in legal matters. Among the duties of lawyers are: providing legal advice and guidance; researching case studies; keeping up to date with changes in the law; argue present facts in writing and verbally to their clients for the sake of justice and harmony, ‘not confusion’.

From the definition, we know that lawyers are professionals and are qualified. We do not expect lawyers to act unprofessional much as being unfaithful on matters of law. Indeed, whatever comes out of a lawyer’s mouth is as true as the east is to the west. From name, “learned colleague”, it simply means that they have studied and whatever they speak is very professional and true. Lawyers are researchers, readers and writers who interpret the law and their interpretation is true because it is tap-rooted evidence and reality.

I would confidently and safely say whatever is happening in Zambia constitutional wise is as a result of the learned colleagues. Law is directly related to peace, love and harmony. All the successes and the messes recorded and yet to, are heaped upon the law as the adage goes, ‘where there is no law (unclear law), there is no discipline’, where is no discipline, there is lawlessness, no togetherness, no development.

My own definition of an entrepreneur ‘is one who brings confusion in the comfort zone of people and benefits from the confusion created by providing a solution’. This is what is a true reflection of Zambian lawyers. As citizens, we may be living together in harmony but our learned colleagues will come in with their interpretation of our stay that its a bad one, confusing all of us so that before we realise it, we begin paying them for the confusion they have created because they are perceived to be true interpreters. The law is made to bring peace, love and harmony in the community and lawyers are there to champion this by helping in interpreting and giving well-researched advice, professionally.

Currently, lawyers have totally confused us on the matter of our constitution. There are so many explanations being made about the constitution to the extent that we are getting divided. We don’t know who to trust or follow. Peace, love and harmony are at stake. Hate speeches and fights are within our community. This division has led to us taking the law into our own hands as witnessed in the past. Divisions among ourselves are getting deeper every day as we hear our lawyers explain our law, confusing us amore. Our leaders are not willing to help the situation by asking the lawyers to have one voice, one understanding, one ruling, one mind to find the solutions to our constitutional lapses (lacunas).

Peace, love and harmony for our community are in the hands of lawyers. Like medical doctors, finding a solution to a pandemic, lawyers can work together for the sake of current ‘pandemic’, the constitution. It maybe difficult to come up with one reasoning, but for the sake of togetherness, which directly relates to development, I pray that learned colleagues can help the country get united. We shall never develop our country if we are not united. Individualism won’t help us. Dividing the nation because we want to enrich ourselves will always derail our economic freedom. All our trust on matters of law are in the hands of lawyers and we expect the best from them, not confusion at all. Speak one voice, unite us because you know and have the capacity to do so. Yes, we can achieve development once we are united and all starts with you lawyers, the learned colleagues.

The law of the country is a ‘piece’ cut from God’ law and this is why we need to be faithful. This is the only profession where you are told to swear before speaking. Therefore, God is not the author of confusion but peace, love and harmony as opined by Hill Joseph (2006). Yes, you need to bring confusion for the sake of your pockets but think about a peaceful Zambia than your ‘individual’ self. Development of one should be for all. The lawyers must come out and help the country as the constitution is directly related to our politics and economics.

A lawyer colleague disclosed to me that law is made to confuse the layman so that they can hire a lawyer who will find a livelihood from interpreting it. Yes, we don’t have the legal knowhow and the lawyers need to help us, much as they make a livelihood out it but they must think of a better country, where citizens appreciate each other because the lawyers have preached peace, love and harmony. We need not to be entrepreneurial lawyers. We need to look at a bigger picture of our mother Zambia. Much as we wish that you have a sound meal, think of Zambia first. We depend on you our learned colleagues. development and prosperity is surely achievable because confusion wont be part of us.

