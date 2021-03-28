Chibuye, accountant, cyclist

OVER the years, sports associations have been led by individuals already known as a brand in respective disciplines.

Andrew Chibuye, the newly elected Cycling Association of Zambia (CAZ) president, is not only a cyclist but also a chartered accountant at PriceWatershouseCoopers. Chibuye started his cycling career in December 2014 through encouragement from his close friend, Malcolm Jhala, who convinced him to embrace the sport.

“I am an accountant by training. I work for PriceWatershouseCoopers (PWC) as country senior partner here in Zambia. I am an accounting and business professional who has gained experience serving clients from a wide range of industries over the years,” he explains. “My primary area of expertise is providing audit and various consulting services to clients in the financial services sector. I have been cycling since December 2014, so I took up cycling a few years ago just as a way of keeping fit and promoting my health and my well being because it is important to stay fit and stay healthy.”

Chibuye explains how he started cycling without first owning a bicycle. He later bought himself a bicycle as a Christmas present in December 2014.

“It was actually my friend Malcolm Jhala who introduced me to cycling. So, I learnt how to cycle when I was a child but I never had my own bicycle; maybe over 10 years. But he had taken up cycling, so he talked to me about it. I think we were just sharing the need to find a sport that could help in keeping fit and he recommended it so I took it up and got my first bicycle in December 2014,” he adds.

“So, I started like my own trainings, like keeping fit like three times a week with a training partner. And surely the interest started to grow even further to take interest in what was happening in the competitive space as there were more activities back then because we had sponsors like Zambia Sugar, Munali Coffee, Kansanshi who are still there today.”

Chibuye says he would participate in one or two races and over a period he formalised the association’s structures.

He explains that because a number of people started getting interested in what was happening, they formed Twinpalm Cycling Club. And despite being in the sport for over six years, Chibuye has no accolades to his name for obvious reasons; he does not take cycling as his professional career.

“It’s (Twin Palm) a registered club that started to grow and it had people like myself who joined as armatures, even those that were into the sport also joined the club. But I just do it for fan, I didn’t win any accolades as an individual because it’s like attempting to start a football career at my age,’’ he adds. ‘’And even if you are good, you won’t make it that far, so it’s just a social and fan to do. I don’t race with an aim of winning but for the sake of participation as it is a fairly challenging physical sport; even completing a race gives you a sense of fulfillment. And for me, that’s enough as an individual. But as a club, we have a number of professional cyclists; we have sponsored quite a number of them and have won several competitions.”

Chibuye further explains challenges in managing cycling.

He asserts that it is in fact one of the expensive sports disciplines.

“It’s been a challenge. I started sports administration on a small scale. The club that we incorporated (Twinpalm Cycling Club), that was about getting people interested with the club; get people to participate but cycling is not a cheap sport on face value because you need to make investment,’’ explains further. ‘’You need to invest in a bike, invest in some safety equipment, invest in different gadgets and technology. So, most people see it as expensive, we see it as necessarily relative to the benefits that we get that far outweigh that initial cost. And the most challenging thing is that we don’t have places where we can get that equipment locally. If you want to get something, it’s either online or South Africa, or other countries.”

Chibuye also expressed concern about road safety with regard to cyclists.

“Apart from that, road safety in our country is also a problem. There are a lot of people that would want to participate in cycling but you can see that the roads are not properly designed for cyclists in most areas and it’s not safe to be on a bicycle and there are a lot of road users that don’t understand that the cyclist is also a road user who has a right of way when they have certain space on the tarmac,” Chibuye says.

It was in 2020 that he decided to head the Cycling Association of Zambia. The question is: how much should Chibuye’s members and the public expect from his leadership? Chibuye also describes one of his best moments in cycling. He citeds the 485 kilometre Lusaka to Livingstone route that he rode in two days.

“Despite that the club started growing and was becoming competitive and that’s when we took an interest in what was happening at association level. At some point the association was reasonable in terms of vibrancy but then we had a situation where a number of sponsors pulled out and the individuals that were sponsored did not have the mandate to continue operating,’’ explained Chibuye.

“So far my best moment in cycling is that I have cycled to Livingstone before over two days. I have done it twice, the second time we did I was supporting a charity so we rode 485km in two days from Lusaka to Choma and Choma to Livingstone and raised K35,000 for charity; so, there was a fufillment of achievement and that is my best moment.”