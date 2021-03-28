Chipata’s city status being watered down by extremely bad road network – Mangani

LAMENCK Mangani says there is a lot that can be done with political power as long as one knows what they are doing.

Featuring on Breeze FM’s political hour programme on Friday, Mangani, who served as Chipata Central member of parliament from 2006 to 2011, said the PF’s road infrastructure programme was the first call to development.

“Water issues are very important; infrastructure issues are very important. When I am talking about infrastructure, I am talking about roads, schools. Again, issues of women and youths, the poverty levels are high because if there are no activities, people will have no access to money. I remember in those days when I was general manager of Diamon tobacco company, Chipata was receiving about 45 million dollars from tobacco sales in a year and we were contributing to the GDP. The exchange rate was one of the lowest and one of the contributory factors was the tobacco industry,” he said.

Mangani said the tobacco industry was gone in the district.

“I tried my best when I left office to engage the president of Alliance One Tobacco company, he flew in to see whether they can put up a processing plant. There were complications and the man gave up and that processing plant went to Uganda. So there is a lot that you can do with political power as long as you know what you are doing. If you don’t know, the people will be disadvantaged, maliro sazatha, yai sizilibwino, boma yatilekelela, boma siibwela pakhomo panu kuti yai nizakuchitilani chakuti, ngati banthu omwe tivotela sagwira ntchito yao mabvuto akuti boma siitithandiza azapita patsogolo (mourning will not end, people will continue saying government has ignored us, but government doesn’t go to people’s homes and tell them what it will do for them. If the people that you vote for do not do their work, these problems of saying government is not helping us will continue),” Mangani said.

He also noted that the revenue base for Chipata City Council had gone done.

“Look at the council, which is also one of my priority areas, yes, our officers are trying their best but I think somewhere we have lost it. The revenue base is going down and I don’t think there are enough controls in that area. We can generate enough resources using the infrastructure we have but if you have no proper supervision, you will have these problems of nine months unpaid salaries and so on. So we have lost it somewhere. Our way o managing resources, I think, desires to be improved,” he said.

Mangani also said Chipata’s City status was almost being watered down due to the bad state of most roads.

“The roads are in a bad state in Chipata. Nobody is attracted to a place which is in a bad state. We are going back, the city status is almost being watered down. For people like (owners) of Protea to come and invest, they saw that this place is conducive. So, the programme that the PF has of infrastructure development is the first call to development. So we have to lobby very hard because the roads are a priority,” he said.

Mangani said good roads lead to various development activities.

He also said water issues were important in the development of any place.

Mangani said Chipata’s population had grown over time and that there was need to pay attention to the water situation.

He appealed to the ruling party and the voters to also focus on mayors and councillors and not members of parliament alone because development came as a result of teamwork.

Mangani said Chipata could manage to generate its own income to sustain the workforce.

He also said he was not worried with the adoption procedures that the PF had adopted.

Mangani said every party has got its own rules.

“Every political party will have a different approach because we agree on the procedures, so I am not worried with the procedures put in place by the party. What the party will do and what President Lungu has insisted is that ‘let us listen to the voices on the ground’, if we don’t listen to the voices on the ground, the people may react differently and that is the message from the President which I want to believe most of our party structures will respect. If we are going to get my brother, girlfriend or somebody who has given us some little token, that token you will receive today will finish,” he said.

Mangani said if the structures would impose someone after being induced, they would be doing a disservice to the party.

He said he was a member of the ruling party and that he went through adoption processes for a number of times.