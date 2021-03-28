Cyber law is aimed at criminalizing cyber space, says UPND

FELLOW citizens, we have noted with horror the haste and lack of consideration for broad consensus, with which the PF regime has fast tracked the enactment into law of the controversial Cyber Security Bill, says Anthony Bwalya.

In a statement yesterday, Bwalya, the UPND presidential spokesperson noted that while various stakeholders recognise the need for civility and issue based engagement within the cyber space, the action taken by the PF to enact the Cyber Security Bill into law was aimed at criminalising the cyber space and effectively gag citizens from actively engaging in contentious matters of public interest.

He emphasised that this law was intended to protect perpetrators of grand crimes of corruption, theft and plunder of public resources from being held accountable in the public domain.

“We have always been clear, as has been all progressive civil society movements, the church as well as citizens, that while we recognise the need for civility and issue based engagement within the cyber space, the action taken by the PF to enact the Cyber Security Bill into law is aimed at criminalising the Cyber space and effectively gag citizens from actively engaging in contentious matters of public interest,” Bwalya said.

He said stakeholders were further worried that big government criminals would now use this law to intimidate citizens and other voices and advocates of enhanced accountability in public leadership, while they continue to commit criminal activities behind the curtain of the new law.

“The UPND would like to urge citizens not to be intimidated and continue to stand up for the only country we all call home,” he said.

Further, Bwalya assured the Zambian people that their administration would quickly move to repeal “this draconian and poorly conceived law”, and all other counterproductive pieces of legislation which do not contribute towards building a better Zambia for all.