Fooling Zambians with K50 mealie-meal

Josephs Akafumba has told President Edgar Lungu not to mock Zambians.
He notes that the Mineworkers Union of Zambia and National Union of Miners and Allied Workers have been ‘offered’ ECL Miners Empowerment breakfast mealie-meal at K50.
The memo, signed by Shimaini Investment Limited acting managing director Charles Chileshe, states that members may obtain additional bags under the current credit scheme subject to K400 limitation where applicable.
But Akafumba wonders as to how long this will last.
“What about the policemen and women? How about the retirees, teachers and other men and women in uniform? How about the civil servants, teachers, council workers and the poor villagers in Western, Eastern, Southern and other provinces? Mr Chagwa Lungu, please stop fooling us. Stop fooling Zambians,” says Akafumba, a lawyer and former justice permanent secretary. “I challenge you to go into Shoprite or any other shop here in Lusaka, Livingstone or Chipata and tell Zambians how much a 5-litre container of cooking oil is going for and how much it was in the PF under Michael Sata. It is now over K230 instead of K30 or K40. How much is bread? So please don’t fool Zambians with this ‘ECL Miners Empowerment’ mealie-meal at K50.”
It seems Edgar’s desperation knows no boundaries. Edgar and his minions are determined to skew everything for as long as doing so achieves their political desires. They won’t restrain themselves from engaging even in the worst forms of electoral fraud – to them the end justifies the means. Now Edgar has lowered himself to tactics of lowering the dignity of our citizens by dangling ‘cheap’ mealie-meal for miners in the hope of getting their vote!
Will our miners fall prey to these base forms of vote canvassing? For how long will the electorate allow politicians to hold them captive – to maintain them in those doldrums of captivity of negativity?
Are the poor Zambians only becoming human beings a few months before elections? Where were Edgar and his minions between 2016 and 2021 when citizens cried out for help?
In Psalms 10, we’re reminded: “the wicked are proud and persecute the poor; catch them in the traps they have made. The wicked are proud of their evil desires…The wicked succeed in everything. They cannot understand God’s judgments; they sneer at their enemies. They say to themselves, ‘We will never fail; we will never be in trouble.’”
And in Isaiah 32 v 1-8 we are told: “Someday there will be a king who rules with integrity, and national leaders who govern with justice. Each of them will be like a shelter from the wind and a place to hide from storms. They will be like streams flowing in a desert, like the shadow of a giant rock in a barren land. Their eyes and ears will be open to the needs of the people. They will not be impatient any longer, but they will act with understanding and will say what they mean. No one will think that a fool is honourable or say that a scoundrel is honest. A fool speaks foolishly and thinks up evil things to do. What he does and what he says is an insult to the Lord, and he never feeds the hungry or gives thirsty people anything to drink. A stupid person is evil and does evil things; he plots to ruin the poor with lies and to keep them from getting their rights. But an honourable person acts honestly and stands firm for what is right.”
Not every soul will sell their conscience and dignity for a few pieces of silver. Certainly, not every miner or every Zambian will allow the ‘electoral benevolence’ to blind them from reality!
And to fool Zambians with K50 mealie-meal!
