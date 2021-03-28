Lungu gives 500 bicycles to Chikanta headmen

[By Ben Mbangu in Dundumwezi]

CHIEF Chikanta of Kalomo district in Southern Province says government must consider making it a policy to buy bicycles for headmen every five years.

Speaking at his palace when PF member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe delivered 500 bicycles for headmen in his chiefdom on behalf of President Edgar Lungu, Chikanta said headmen played a critical role in the governance of chiefdoms.

“Government must make it a policy to buy bicycles for headmen every five years. There is nothing wrong to buy bicycles. I will move a motion in the House of Chiefs to lobby government to make it a policy to empower the headmen with transport,” he said.

Chikanta said the gesture was the right move.

“President Edgar Lungu should continue honouring headmen in this manner because there is nothing wrong to give bicycles. In Southern Province we are the first chiefdom to receive bicycles,” said Chikanta.

And Mbewe said the government was proud of Chikanta’s immense support towards the leadership of President Lungu.

He said it was important for chiefs to work with the government of the day to tap development.

“This donation of bicycles is a symbol of how President Lungu values the traditional leadership especially the headmen because without them there can be no smooth dissemination of accurate information to the people,” Mbewe said.

He said President Lungu will continue to support the traditional leadership to enable them discharge their duties effectively.