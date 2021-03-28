Mulungu aliko zoona, Shibuyunji farmer celebrates after daughter receives Mutale Mwanza scholarship

A FATHER of Shibuyuni has thanked God that his daughter has received an opportunity to attend university after winning scholarship established by journalist Mutale Mwanza.

Samuel Muchimba, whose daughter Saviour is one of two recipients of the Mutale Mwanza scholarships, said just at the time when the world looked like it was falling on him following his failure to send his child for higher education, God revealed His greatness.

He said it was painful that he could not find money to send Saviour, who passed with flying colours, to university, owing to lack of funds and competing family needs.

“Nakondwela maningi (I’m so thrilled). Mulungu aliko zoona (God is certainly there)…Kunalibe ndalama manje onani Mulungu anatuma ba Mutale mumoyo watu (we didn’t have money but God has sent Ms Mutale into our lives),” an elated Muchimba said.

“Neka nga sininakwanise (I wouldn’t have managed) chenze kunibaba kuona ati mwana wanga mukazi anapasa bwino koma sinikwanisa kumupeleka ku (It was nerve-racking for me to see my girl child who passed so well, yet I couldn’t send her to) university. Zoona Mulungu aliko (God is certainly there).”

In fulfillment of her women’s month celebration wishes, Mutale gave away scholarships to two deserving girls to study at Cavendish University in Lusaka.

The bubbly radio and television personality presented the scholarships to Saviour, 19 and 18-year-old Serena Mwale at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka.

Serena and Saviour, former pupils of St Mary’s and Shibuyunji Day Secondary schools, respectively, intend to study law at Cavendish University.

Saviour, who scored seven points in her best six subjects at Grade 12, said she had lost hope of pursuing higher education following her father’s financial predicament.

“I am very humbled and happy to receive such a life changing gift from my ‘big sister’ Mutale. My life is about to change. Life is about bridges, you cross this one and find difficult ones ahead but I thank God, and God has been on my side as good things are now coming on a daily basis,” Saviour said.

“Life has been difficult with my parents but at primary level it seemed to be normal because education was not that costly as a I went to a local school, Shibuyunji Day School, but when it came to secondary level, it became tougher.”

She explained that after scoring 733 marks at Grade Seven, she qualified to proceed to Nampundwe Secondary Boarding School but was unable to go there due to financial challenges, and thus opted for a local school, Mapumbwe.

“It has been very difficult for my father to handle the situations. My sister and I wrote our exams in the same year so it was hard for him to manage both of us…he could not afford to educate all of us and would sometimes say ‘it’s better you get married’. Many discouraged me [saying] that ‘there are a lot of people who have written their Grade 12 exams, passed and are just seated at home, you won’t go anywhere’. But I said, ‘No. God is always on my side and I will get to my destiny’,” explained Saviour.

“I thank people like Melody (primary school teacher) and Madam Mutale Mwanza whom God has continued to use in people’s lives. There are a lot of people who are suffering out there but these two (Mutale and Melody) have made it their business to help us. I really thank them and above all, I really than God for everything He has done in my like.”

For Serena, being the only girl in the family, her father always emphasised that she gets a good education.

She recounted that although it was very difficult to pass her Grade 12 exams due to emotional problems following her parents’ divorce, she struggled to score six points at Grade 12.

Serena said her parents, who have been divorced for nine years, are both unemployed, hence the Mutale Mwanza Scholarship is god-sent to her.

Meanwhile, Mwanza said with her collaboration with Cavendish University and Le Elementos Hotel, she felt that helping struggling families, by supporting a girl child with education, was a very good way to celebrate women’s month.

She said a good education shapes people to become responsible citizens and was particularly happy to give scholarships to deserving girls like Serena and Saviour.

“I believe that everyone has a right to education but more so I am passionate about a girl child and when you see different people going through difficult experiences in life and if you can lend a hand, it’s important to do that,” said Mwanza.

“The young ladies that received the scholarships are bright. When I put up a post on Facebook that I will be giving out scholarships and applicants who submit should state why they deserve them, many sent their stories from different walks of life. Two stories of Serena and Saviour stood out for me, which is why they were awarded the Mutale Mwanza Scholarships.”