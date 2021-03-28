New Heritage Party offers new leaders totally divorced from recycled material – Kasankha

THE New Heritage Party says it is now offering a woman with the naturally caring heart of a mother, well educated and experienced in the corporate and NGO worlds to lead the country after the elections in August.

Spokesperson Samuel Kasankha said through Chishala Kateka, the New Heritage Party was offering Zambians what should laudably be the long awaited and welcome break with the inexplicable ‘tradition’ of preserving the highest office in the land for men.

“In 57 years of self-determination as a nation, Zambia has had six male presidents. We now offer a woman with the naturally caring heart of a mother, well educated and experienced in the corporate and NGO worlds, an economist of upright moral standing in society, to lead us after the polls of August 12, 2021,” he said.

“It is our profound desire to introduce to the people of Zambia a new breed of leaders so totally divorced from the recycled material that have unabashedly manoevred their weight into career-politics statuses over a long period of time.”

Kasankha said using merit as a barometer, the New Heritage Party would give Zambians fresh faces of able men and women, youthful and elderly, age being no limiter, who stand on moral uprightness and respect for human rights and the rule of law to spearhead the revival of the broken country.

“In the New Heritage Party, Zambians are offered the real option of a new government whose basis for being trusted with power is their superior development plans, their vision and mission so ably captured and expressed in their manifesto,” he said.

He said Zambians should be wary of alliances or the coming together of groupings that were conveniently ganging up in potentially ‘unhealthy’ and possibly even unworkable mixes of all those who were so diametrically opposed to the current ruling party, which mixes may not necessarily have the same agreed development programs.

“At the New Heritage Party, our noble intentions across all the divides are to bring Zambians into their God given inheritance. All the natural resources within our boundaries belong equally to all of us and must therefore be equitably shared and distributed across the entire nation in development programmes that fully trickle down to the 18 million individuals that make Zambia’s total population! Development must develop the persons or it is superficial,” he said.

Kasankha urged people to avoid the temptation to brush the party off as “late comers, no hopers and the like”.

“Trust us that we are real, we are serious contenders who have done their homework and are more formidable than may appear, so pay us a visit at our secretariat on 53 Cedar Road off Fir Road, Woodlands, Lusaka, or contact us at 0961 128 354. You can also visit our Facebook page and engage us further on our plans and why we believe you, the people of Zambia, deserve as good an option as we are offering,” stated Kasankha./SM