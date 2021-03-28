QATAR SHOULD INSPIRE AFRICA, SAYS ETO’O

QATAR 2022 FIFA world cup ambassador Samuel Eto’o believes African countries should get inspiration from Qatar’s preparedness as the continent looks to host future world cup competitions.

And Eto’o, a legend of the game, says it is time African players believe that they can win a world cup trophy like any other country in the world.

The four-time African footballer of the year was speaking during a virtual media round-table interaction with selected African journalists that was organised by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“…now Qatar’s spirit should be an inspiration to African countries because Qatar is a small country in the middle east but they have visionary leaders. And the leaders decided to bid for the world cup, and so far, I can tell and as you have all witnessed so far they have done a wonderful adventure,’’ he said. ‘’Let’s take for instance if Cameroon, Nigeria or Cote ‘d’ I’voire decided to organise a world cup, it’s very possible and I think that’s what African countries should be taking a look because the stadia is quite excellent. We should know that it’s not just organising a world cup because the aftermath of the world cup provides a visibility for the country, there is a business mechanism behind organising a world cup, so I think actually that is what we should take a look at in the future.”

He reiterated that Qatar would organise the best world cup in history owing to the work done so far. 90 percent of the work has been done on stadia with over a year still to go before the tournament kicks off.

Asked if visiting countries would struggle to adapt to the weather conditions as well as cultural differences in Qatar, Eto’o said: “the culture in Qatar is not totally different, everyone will adapt easily. What is important is to respect one’s culture like we always do even in Africa.”

He said the three years he has been in Qatar have shown that it is a very secure and nice country which guarantees safety for all visiting teams.

Eto’o hoped that with 600 days left before the world cup starts, the COVID-19 pandemic would have been overcome in order for supporters to be allowed in stadia during the games.