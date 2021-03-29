Cyber-crimes law will haunt Lungu very soon – Chipenzi

MCDONALD Chipenzi prays that President Edgar Lungu will not cry foul once the cyber security and cyber-crimes law catches with him and those who sponsored and passed it.

On Friday, President Lungu’s press aide Isaac Chipampe issued a statement, announcing that the President had signed the cyber security and cyber-crimes bill into law.

Chipampe stated that President Lungu signed the bill into law on March 23 and hoped that it would bring sanity in the way the Internet was used in Zambia.

President Lungu said the bill was taken to his office and that he scrutinised it before he signed it.

“I could not have signed it if I was not convinced it is for the good of all Zambians. I have read through and it is perfect,” said President Lungu, according to Chipampe.

Reacting to that, Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Zambia executive director, Chipenzi said the new law on cyber security would soon haunt the one cheering it, President Lungu.

“The cyber security and cyber-crimes bill No. 2 of 2021 into law will haunt President Edgar Lungu very soon, just like Article 106(3) on him not to go for 3rd term,” Chipenzi said, in a statement. “He signed the Constitution with his eyes closed and now his eyes are opened and has realised that he barred himself from standing and holding the presidential office twice.”

He added that soon, some of the sponsors of the new law would be ordinary citizens.

“[They will] not [be] ministers and the law enforcement agencies will have a field day on them,” Chipenzi noted. “It is our prayer that President Lungu will not cry foul once the new law catches with him and those who sponsored and passed it.”

He further stated that in trying to cover up his mistakes, President Lungu was now trying to violate the same provisions that he assented to: “and are stopping him from standing as President for the third time.”

“[He is] creating unnecessary debate and divisions in the country and within his party. This is the same way this new law on cyber security and cyber-crimes will haunt him soon, especially when he leaves office,” said Chipenzi.