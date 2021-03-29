Hands off HH, UPND youths tell PF, police

[By Oliver Chisenga and Tobias Phiri]

HANDS off HH, don’t burn the country as you leave office, says Eastern Province UPND youth chairman Lyson Nyirenda.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province UPND chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says his party will not allow any arrest of Hichilema.

In a statement, Nyirenda, on behalf of the 10 provincial chairpersons, said they were aware of the sustained maneouvres by the Patriotic Front regime of President Edgar Lungu to manufacture a criminal case against Hakainde Hichilema, have him detained and eliminated from the August 12 presidential elections.

He described the PF regime as ruthless.

Nyirenda said the same Zambia Police officers it was abusing to fight Hichilema were the very ones who, in utter disgust, had kept them “in the loop about the PF’s wicked plans”.

“The latest in the PF’s desperate attempts to bar President Hichilema from offering himself for the leadership of his beloved country is the arrests that have taken place over the last few days,” he said.

“Among the unwarranted and shameful arrests and detentions our country has witnessed are of former cabinet minister and now senior citizen, honourable Ackson Sejani, and Choma and Mazabuka mayors Vincent Lilanda and Javen Simoloka respectively.

The other one is a private citizen, Fines Malambo.

All these arbitrary detentions are nothing but a smokescreen aimed at finally going for President Hichilema whom this shameless regime has been stalking since 2015 when Mr Lungu assumed the presidency of this traditionally-peaceful country.”

Nyirenda said the country was aware that since 2015, President Lungu had tried all tricks in his book to find something that would eliminate Hichilema from becoming President of Zambia but everything had crumbled helplessly.

“At first, it was that childish and imaginary charge of treason against President Hichilema and yet even Mr Lungu himself knew very well that nothing of that sort had ever been planned against him,” he said.

“The eventual objective of that treason case was to send President Hichilema to the gallows and prevent him from contesting future elections.

When that failed, it was an apparently state sponsored gassing crusade against innocent citizens with a view to arresting President Hichilema as the alleged sponsor of that evil scheme which resulted into the stoning to death of over 50 people. Before that, it was the burning of markets which, without any investigation whatsoever, was linked to members of the United Party for National Development. The agenda was to sponsor a PF cadre who would accuse President Hichilema as having been the mastermind of the burning of markets. That matter never saw the light of day.”

Nyirenda also remembered how the PF had planned to sponsor PF cadres to stone President Lungu’s motorcade in Monze with the end result being the arrest of Hichilema for treason.

“When that wicked scheme was pre-empted, Mr Lungu and the PF sponsored a woman to accuse President Hichilema of having illegally benefitted from the privatisation programme,” Nyirenda said.

“The aim was to take him to court for a first-tracked trial that would, hopefully, convict and knock him out of the 2021 presidential race. That, too, failed. Now, they are forcing a poor family of Choma to accuse Mr Hichilema of having grabbed a farm from them. In desperation, they are now abducting and detaining innocent citizens whom they are accusing of having abducted the person they want to use to fight President Hichilema.”

Nyirenda said this time Zambian youths would not stand by and watch the PF police harass, detain and poison Hichilema in prison and claim that he died of COVID-19.

“As leaders of the gallant youths of this nation, youths that constitute more than 60 per cent of the population of our dear country, we wish to issue a timely and friendly warning to this evil regime to lay their hands off President Hichilema. Let peace reign in our country,” said Nyirenda.

And Mwaliteta said the PF government was planning to arrest Hichilema, which he warned was a recipe for anarchy.

“Trying to arrest HH is a recipe for anarchy, his supporters wont sit idle watching their leader being persecuted for no reason. We want to advise the PF to drop the evil plans of wanting to arrest HH,” he warned.

“We are watching your moves and we are preparing to defend our leader. Instead of concentrating on HH, use that time and resources to create jobs and lowering the cost of living. We wont allow it to happen.”

He asked the PF to concentrate on other things and not the purported arrest.

“What is your problem you PF? Concentrate on reopening Mulumgushi Textiles which opens every time there is an election. Four months to an election and you want to arrest HH, we wont let you do that,” said Mwaliteta.