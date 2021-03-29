If you do not defend your constitution, you deserve to live under dictatorship

If you do not defend your constitution, you deserve to live under a dictatorship. The corollary truth is also apropos as so well put by President John F Kennedy of the US when he stated that those who resist peaceful (and I add constitutionally mandated provisions) change, make violent (and I add revolutionary) change inevitable. Both have only themselves to blame in equal measure.

The US had to go through this fire of revolutionary change of a settler colonial type to delink itself from Britain. Britain had to engage in a series of revolutions and reforms and cleanings to tame the dictatorships of Kings and Queens until Parliament and the Rule of Law that we see today reigned. Many Zambians living today were born towards the tail-end of colonial dictatorship and can remember the violence and imprisonments unleashed by the colonials to keep Africans subjugated. Many Zambians remember the violence of Apartheid which had to be removed through a combination of revolutionary justified and justifiable violence with legal means of litigation. Some of the living Zambians recall life under one party dictatorship when constitutional rights were taken away. Many people recall the struggle that was engaged in to prevent the 2nd Republican President Frederick Chiluba from taking away their constitutional lifeline to change their governments and bring in new blood with his 3rd term bid. Their experience and the experience of all former colonies and learning from the Americans dictated that two terms of 4 or 5 years each must be the maximum term a President must govern in order to prevent the germination or perpetuation of a dictatorship. And Zambians like others wrote this in their constitution, the limit of two terms. Zambians, through their parliamentarians, rejected the recent attempted top- to- bottom change of their constitution through Bill No. 10 of 2019 that would have reimposed the one party state dictatorship that Zambians rejected in 1991 and the third term bid of Chiluba that Zambians rejected in 2001.

If you do not now defend the constitutional provision of two terms, you deserve to live under a dictatorship. And if you do not permit mandated peaceful and constitutional change of government, you make revolutionary and constitutionally justified resistance and violence, inevitable. History is littered with such evidence. History will judge who will assume the greater blame and therefore accountability reparations however conceived at the material time.

The Constitution is not self-executing. It is mere words written on a piece of paper. To be dynamic and alive, these words must be planted in our hearts and souls and actively defended through words, advocacy, litigation, actions in Parliament and on the streets and work and living places and everywhere. Every government tends towards dictatorship because it is easier to rule a repressed population and to preserve the status quo of corruption, aggrandizement and impunity. Dictatorship is unequal. A few benefit. And those will defend the system to their death. The constitution was designed to prevent excesses and as a safety valve for renewal peacefully. That is why the constitution is worth defending constitutionally or violently constitutionally when any dictatorship tries to take away the protections and provisions of the constitution, unconstitutionally. Defending the constitution is lawful and the constitution spells out dutifully that it must be defended in order for democracy to endure. Those who seek unconstitutional overthrow of the constitution are committing treason and do not have the upperhand constitutionally though they might command weapons of mass destruction and propaganda outlets and vuvuzela zealots of mass deception. Again history is awash with such interregnums.

Zambia is at a critical juncture.

Our current President Edgar Chagwa Lungu does not qualify under both the 1996 or 2016 constitutions to run again for office. And the prohibitions against his running are in clear language that cannot be misunderstood by any interpreter neutrally constitutionally inclined. The transitional provisions of Constitution Act No.1 of 2016 stipulate that the succeeding President after a death or resignation of a reigning President is to complete the term of office of the departed President. That provision doesn’t have any qualifiers. It is plain. Whatever the remaining period is, it is a term of office. Read Constitution Act No.1 for yourself. As such I will not reproduce it here. How can you defend the constitution if you are too lazy to read it and you haven’t read it? The Constitution Act No 2 of 2016 has to be interpreted through the lens of the transitional provisions of Constitution Act No. 1 of 2016. The Constitution Act No.2 of 2016 henceforth introduces the 5-year term of office with its new provision of the calculation of what “term” means when the reigning President dies or otherwise and the newly created office of Vice-President as running mate or current Speaker assumes office to replace the departed President. The period of three years or less is mentioned and this period is mentioned purely in relation to the assumption of office of President by the Vice-President or Speaker. The Primary President can never find himself or herself caught in that article of the Constitution because he or she has died. It relates only to the Vice-President or Speaker. It is so plainly put. Read the relevant Article of Constitution Act No. 2 yourself. I will therefore not quote it for you. If you cannot read the impugned article yourself, how can you defend the constitution? There is no onus on those who want to destroy the constitution to read the constitution. It doesnt matter to them. They don’t care. They simply want destruction of whatever is in the way of their goal of dictatorship. Don’t expect common sense from them. Lungu is not caught in that provision where three years or less arises. He is caught by the transitional provision in Constitution Act No. 1 of completing the term of office of the departed President. Lungu served that term without it being qualified in any way. That is term of office number 1 that he served as President. The length doesn’t matter. He held office while serving this first term of office. He was elected, sworn in and held office to serve the term of office of the remainder of Sata’s mandate. He also did not assume the Presidency from the position of Vice-President or Speaker, therefore, he is not captured by the three-year or less calculation in Constitution Act No. 2 of 2016. Even if he assumed office, which he didn’t either, as Vice-President or Speaker because at the time he would have assumed office there was no such Article in the constitution of 1996, he is still not captured by the new article that refers to three years or less. The constitution does not apply retroactively unless stipulated in the transitional provisions. In short, Lungu was never Vice-President or Speaker. Again the three-year calculus or less only captures the Presidency from the position of Vice-President or Speaker. Lungu was never any of this. The insistence to impose him for a third term on the basis of the three years or less calculation that he served under the old constitution is disingenuous and is a deliberate desire to violate the constitution and it is a call to arms. It is treasonous and Zambians have a duty to defend their constitution by any means necessary. If you have a different view, put it in writing and make your case.

Lungu has been violating the Zambian constitution with impunity. He never ceded power to the Speaker as dictated by the constitution. He was never declared the President-elect by the ConCourt as dictated by the constitution. He was never sworn into office by either the Chief Justice or Deputy Chief Justice as dictated by the constitution. If Zambians vigorously defended their constitution, Lungu would not be the President now. He is in office by default. He is an accidental President. His Bill No.10 of 2019 was rejected by the Zambians but he and his regime want to impose him for a 3rd term which is against the constitution. The ConCourt never declared him elected or now eligible but there are claims that the court declared him so in the Pule case. The court didn’t and couldn’t have declared him so because he wasn’t before the court. Further, the court dealt with and answered a question in the Pule case that was never asked of it by anyone and for which there were no submissions on the question the court dealt with and answered. The specific facts about the eligibility issue are yet to be litigated.

The Zambian legal positivists who declare that the eligibility issue has been dealt with and that Zambians must move on haven’t read their history properly. Issues surrounding constitutions and constitutional law and constitutional interpretations are the stuff of elections as well as legal combat. The constitution involves the highest form of both politics and law. The constitution is the greatest fulcrum of both political and legal struggles in the country, including as an election platform. Fighting on the eligibility issue is not a zero-sum game with other political issues. Some constituencies fight multiple and simultaneous battles. If you fight for the constitution, it doesn’t mean you neglect other issues. It is political science 101. If the legal positivists ever had sway, slavery, colonialism, apartheid, and one party state dictatorships would still survive because those were legal systems imprimatured by the highest courts in the land. The systems were overthrown despite their legality. Zambian legal positivists, please move aside. Your stance has been long repudiated by history, including in Zambia.

You never defended the constitution when Lungu violated it severally. Those who don’t defend the constitution and the constitution can’t defend itself, deserve to live under a dictatorship. And those who violate the constitution ought to be met by constitutionally justified means, including justified and justifiable revolutionary violence in defence of the constitution. Violation of the constitution must not be met with kid gloves. Do not tolerate constitutional arsonists, treasonous criminals and usurpers of the Rule of Law hijack your democracy with impunity in the 21st Century. “WE THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA GAVE OURSELVES A DEMOCRATIC CONSTITUTION WHICH NOBODY HAS ANY RIGHT TO TAKE AWAY FROM US WITH IMPUNITY”. Defending the constitution from unconstitutional, criminal and treasonous violations, by any means necessary, is constitutionally legal and justified. So it shall be as it has always been.

Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa is the author of the forth-coming book, COMMENTARIES ON THE LAWS OF ZAMBIA. He teaches Criminal Law and Law of Evidence.