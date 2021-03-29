PF has let down people of Itezhi tezhi due to poor leadership – Sitali

DAVIES Sitali, an aspiring Itezhi tezhi UPND parliamentary candidate, says Zambia’s economic potential is being misused by the current PF regime.

He is calling for quality political leadership to redeem Zambians from the chains of poverty.

Sitali, an economist, was speaking at the UPND Itezhi tezhi district office, after he presented his parliamentary application form to the party district secretary, Oliver Sitengu.

“Zambia has enough resources which are being mismanaged by the current PF regime, hence I’m calling on the UPND here in Itezhi tezhi district to rise to the occasion and ensure that we win big in this area to ensure ascendancy to State power,” Sitali said.

“We need quality political leadership that will respond to the needs of the people of Itezhi tezhi.”

He complained about the state of infrastructure in Itezhi tezhi and cited the Mumbwa – Itezhi tezhi road as one area that required urgent attention, through a responsive leadership.

Sitali, a former Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) executive director, regretted that the Mumbwa – Itezhi tezhi road works had been ongoing since 2011.

“The PF has let down the people of Itezhi tezhi and the road is an example of poor leadership which needs to be changed,” Sitali, a Lusaka-based businessman, said.

“This economy is in a mess and [UPND] president Hichilema needs a team that will help him [to] turn around the country’s misfortunes. This is where I come in to help the president to do that, because of my entrepreneurial and economist background.”

He pledged to work, especially with the youths, once elected into office.

Sitali noted that young people in Itezhi tezhi Constituency ought to be equipped with entrepreneurial skills to enable them to improve the local economy through sustainable businesses.

“I’m a son of Itezhi tezhi, having lived here since 1983 and I have seen this place develop to be what it is now. I know its economic capacity that needs to be harnessed,” he said.

“I’m ready to work with president Hichilema to do just that. But that will only be possible when you people give me the opportunity to run for this office because I feel ready for this challenge.”

In the 2016 parliamentary adoptions, the UPND left out Sitali, and settled for current member of parliament Reverend Herbert Shabula.

Despite that, Sitali remained a committed member of the UPND because: “I believe in its programmes and leadership.”

“I believe, and rightly so, that the HH (Hakainde Hichilema) leadership has the capacity to turn around the failing economy and I’m here to work with him,” stressed Sitali.

Meanwhile, Itezhi tezhi Constituency UPND secretary Amon Mutesi indicated that the constituency executive would only work with candidates that bring value to the party and enhance party leader, Hichilema’s vote as well as to help unite the party.

Mutesi added that any destructive candidate was an enemy of the UPND.

“My committee will not entertain such a one because as UPND in Itezhi tezhi we are ready to ensure that we form government this year through unity, brotherhood and commitment to the cause,” explained Mutesi.