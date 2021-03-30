It is said each generation chooses its destiny or path. Our leaders today have chosen the path perpetuating bribery, fraud and corruption.
They are not ashamed to engage in deceit.
As we approach the August 12 Presidential and General Elections, they seem to feel the political sand is shifting! They are panicking.
They want buy their way back into government despite their failure – dismal performance. They seem to believe every Zambian is gullible, can be bought over a few pieces of silver! They are busy dipping into their bottomless pockets dispensing cash to willing recipients and participants in the hope of a pay-back, votes.
But not everyone can be fooled.
We are encouraged by the stance taken by Catholics bishops over Edgar Lungu’s ‘empowerment’ scheme!
Last week, Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) general secretary Cleophas Lungu warned that many people would try by all means to dangle carrots in front of media personnel.
“Let us remember, many people come and dangle the carrots in front of us in terms of inducements. You know what I am talking about. There will be ‘bricks’, I hope you know what ‘bricks’ are. They will be thrown in front of us. The Catholic Bishops also deliberated on the so-called Church empowerment fund; that is the government offering churches millions in the response to COVID-19,” says Fr Lungu. “The Catholic Bishops examined their conscience. They said ‘in a country where a lot of people are suffering, retirees have not been paid for years and years, in a country that is struggling to be current in terms of the payment of the national debt, in a country where a number of health facilities are struggling in terms of medicine and delayed payment of salaries to civil servants and especially in the context of an election year where any donation to our institution is going to be deemed to be an inducement for support, we decline the offer. So, they said the dioceses and all the subsidiary institutions are expected to abide by this position.”
It will be interesting to hear what others would say about Edgar’s so-called church empowerment fund. How many will resist the bonanza?
How many will resist it on principle? How many will continue thinking about the majority citizens walloping in poverty – citizens who are yet to enjoy benefits or fruits of five decades of our independence?
We hope Edgar and his minions took time to read what the ZCCB had to say about his ‘empowerment’ scheme.
These empowerment funds of Edgar are really a bad soap opera, a mockery to citizens.
It is important to respect others.
As the Dalai Lama puts it, “By developing a sense of respect for others and a concern for their welfare, we reduce our own selfishness, which is the source of all problems, and enhance our sense of kindness, which is a natural source of goodness”.
He also reminds us that, “By showing concern for other people’s welfare, sharing other people’s suffering, and helping other people, ultimately one will benefit. If one thinks only of oneself and forgets about others, ultimately one will lose.”
Edgar thinks only about himself – achieving his desires.
