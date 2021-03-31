Nomination fees should not be used to bar any aspirant from standing – MMD

THE MMD says application fees for aspiring local government and parliamentary candidates should not be a fundraising venture but a commitment by an applicant to make a reasonable contribution to the processing of their application.

MMD chairman for elections Malama Sokoni addressed journalists at the opposition party’s secretariat in Kabulonga, Lusaka yesterday.

He was flanked by party spokesperson Cephas Mukuka and national chairman Tobby Maliti.

Sokoni said with the MMD national convention now done, and a fresh mandate given to party president Nevers Mumba and the National Executive Committee (NEC), “it is now time to get to work.”

“The first line of duty is to mobilise the best that Zambia has; who can stand as councillors, mayors and members of parliament,” he said.

Sokoni further announced that the MMD would today start receiving applications from aspiring local government and parliamentary candidates, ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

The application period shall run up to April 21, across the country.

“By this announcement, constituency executive committees are instructed to proceed with the acceptance of application forms/letters,” Sokoni said. “The national office shall also receive application forms/letters on behalf of constituencies. Such applications shall be forwarded to the respective constituencies.”

The party also has set dates for conducting interviews at constituency, district and provincial levels.

The dates are: constituencies – April 23, districts – April 24 and provinces – April 26.

Sokoni also indicated that the MMD had, in the meantime, taken into consideration financial difficulties that all Zambians were facing, especially with the ravaging COVID-19.

“As a party, we have decided that nomination fees should not be used to bar any aspirant from standing,” Sokoni said. “We have, therefore, ensured that we use the lowest rates to create an opportunity for any Zambian who wishes to serve his/her country to do so. Our belief [is] that nomination fees should not be a fundraising venture but a commitment by the applicant to make a reasonable contribution to the processing of his or her application.”

According to Sokoni, aspiring members of parliament are required to pay K100 to the constituency, K100 to the district, K100 to the province and K200 to the national executive committee, bringing the total amount fees to only K500.

“Mayors and council chairpersons will pay K200 as a one-off payment to the district executive committee. Councilors will pay K100 one off to the constituency executive committee,” said Sokoni.