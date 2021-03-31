Validate your details, OYV urges voters

OPERATION Young Vote has called on all those that registered as voters last year to heed calls for them to present themselves at any registration centre or polling station and validate their details.

In a statement yesterday, OYV executive director Guess Nyirenda said whereas his organisation appreciated that some registered voters may have already done their verification and, or inspection of their voters details online through either the USSD Code *214# and ECZ portals, it would be good for all to go physically at the registration centres to confirm and validate their details.

“We make this emphasis because on online verification there isn’t any provision for one to verify and confirm their image and face. While one’s details may be correct and without an error but transposed to another person’s image and face, then everything becomes very wrong and such persons will not be allowed to vote,” Nyirenda said.

He said during physical verification and inspection of the voters’ details, the Electoral Commission of Zambia is providing other services that would help boost the voter turnout during the August 12 Presidential and General Elections.

Nyirenda said among the services include replacement of a voter’s card in case of loss, damage, and destroyed or defaced card.

He also noted that voters may have a name change, correction and amendment of clerical errors.

He said other services that ECZ would be providing include transfers from one polling station to the other.

“Object to a name appearing in the Register of Voters (e.g. removal of deceased persons from the Register); appeal against refusal to include one’s name in the Register; claim for inclusion in the Register of Voters – A claim by a registered voter to be included in the Register of Voters in the event that they are not appearing,” he said are the other services being provided by ECZ.

Nyirenda appealed to all Zambians particularly the young that registered as voters that everyone must take the verification exercise very seriously especially that it is only running for five days, up to this Friday.

He appealed to the government to give the ECZ enough resources to conduct the exercise with the efficacy it deserved.

“It is OYV’s expectation that if this exercise is not given the attention it deserves by all stakeholders, the duty bearers and the individual registered voters inclusive, Zambia may experience yet low voter turnout (high apathy) which is detrimental to democracy,” said Nyirenda.