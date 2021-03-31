ZAMRA seizes govt medicines in Chingola

ZAMRA in collaboration with the Zambia Police and the Drug Enforcement Commission has seized a consignment of government medicines at Chingola-Chililabombwe Police Check Point.

The Authority also seized drugs at an illegal pharmacy in Eastern Province suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority public relations officer Christabel Iliamupu said a Ministry of Health employee Harrison Kabulayi, 35 of Solwezi district in North-Western Province had been charged on three counts of theft by public servant contrary to Section 277 of the penal code chapter 87, failure to maintain proper records contrary to Section 58 (2) (d) of the medicines and allied substances Act (MASA) No.3 of 2013.

Iliamupu said Kabulayi was jointly charged with Mwamba Julbert Mbangu, 45, for being in possession of government medicines suspected to have been unlawfully obtained, contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of the Republic of Zambia.

In a related incident, Iliamupu said two business people of Chipata district in Eastern Province had been jointly charged on two counts of operating pharmacies without Certificates of Registration issued by the Authority contrary to Section 14 (1) of the MASA No. (3) of 2013 and for being in possession of government medicines suspected to have been unlawfully obtained contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of the Republic of Zambia.

“These include; Hellen Phiri, female aged 24 years and Emmanuel Chanda, male aged 26 years currently detained at Petauke Police Station pending court appearance. Others are; Titus Mwanza Isaac, male aged 27 years and Isaac Mwanza, male aged 63 years of Petauke District jointly charged and indicted for prosecution in the courts of law for operating a pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration issued by the Authority Contrary to Section 14 (1) of the MASA No. (3) of 2013,” said Iliamupu.