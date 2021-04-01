Don’t betray us for money, Kapoche voters tell independent candidate

KAPOCHE Constituency independent aspirant Emmanuel Nkhoma has called on electorates to scrutinise political leaders and vote out those that never serve diligently.

And some Kapoche residents have told Nkhoma not to betray them in preference for money.

Addressing electorates in Ciuta and Khaila villages,Nkhoma advised the electorates not to think that handouts were development.

He said real development was delivering good roads, clean water, good schools and providing medicines in health centres.

He said the reason some politicians dish out money was because they do not have a message to convince people.

“I have come to remove Dr Charles Banda on 12th August. Tell your heart that I am here to deliver what Kapoche people need. I am not here for jokes. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s have this in mind that, having money is not development, money doesn’t govern a nation but wisdom. In America, Donald Trump has money but he lost an election because he was brutal to the people. Government is about wisdom and dedication to improve the living standards of the people you represent,” he stated.

He said Dr Charles Banda should not be insulted but respected because he had served Kapoche twice and that was not a joke as all he needs was to be given time to rest and be a political advisor to the new political leaders.

“We will not insult Dr Banda that he is old or he has big ears as other say. We will respect him, he is our parent, he has served in Kapoche quite well and as a person there are areas he hasn’t achieved and that is where we need to start from after allowing Dr Banda take a rest,” Nkhoma said.

“Remove those that haven’t delivered and choose credible leaders by not allowing your judgment to be associated with money one gives you or has because the source of the money they give us is not known,” Nkhoma said.

He said after adoptions some aspirants would change goal posts, leaving their parties and claim to be independent.

He challenged the electorates to deal with him if he fails to deliver in Kapoche Constituency within the period he would be given.

He boasted that he had stayed in America and South Africa and has a lot of connections and well-wishers, who desire to help him develop Kapoche.

Nkhoma chairlady Monica Mwanza said Nkhoma was a real leader.

He advised people never to vote for Nkhoma if they so wish but they should never complain if what they lack now become worse after 12th August.

“Please, hold this man with double hands. Let’s allow his development agenda here in Kapoche. If we won’t go for him, then let’s not complain with what we are going to face from those we will choose, mind you zanu mudyeratu, muganiza kuti akupasilani ndalama mucikondi? Ai ndalama zija ndiye citukuko canu pa zaka 5 mpaka 2026 citukuko ndi K10 (your benefit is that K10 for the next five years. You think they give you that money out of love? No! That is your development up to 2026, that K10 is your development,” Mwanza said.

Dr Banda was recently captured personally distributing K10 notes to Kapoche residents who were in long queues.

In Kalima, a youth Migel Banda warned Nkhoma not to sell his supporters to other political parties at the last hour.

He noted that many independent candidates are well supported but few days before elections, they are bought and they in turn tell their supporters to support a certain political party.

“You have come so well. You speak sense but we believe and hope you are not a money lover. We have seen where when people trust you, they make up their minds to vote for you and have you as their leader, all we here few days before voting is that you have sold your vote to some political parties and you only come to tell your supporters to support those you have gotten money from. This is what we have been witnessing from so many candidates we trust. Please, don’t betray our votes. We need to vote for you, you are our own and never love money too! You have told us not to take money as development and we tell you too, don’t betray us over money,” Banda said.

He said people need true and honest leaders.

Nkhoma promised never to betray people’s confidence.

“I will not betray you, I will not sell your confidence in me to your enemies or unworthy leaders. Trust me, I am here for you,” Nkhoma responded.