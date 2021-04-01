Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: no indication of an end game to African dictatorships

The appetite for power and greed seems to be the worst curse to have fallen upon the continent of Africa. It is ironic and incomprehensible that we have a continent so rich in mineral wealth and natural resources, but at the same time so desperately poor. If we take a close look, it is quite evident that Africa is not poor at all, but it is poorly managed. The problems faced by this continent can only be resolved with proper and credible leadership, which has been at the core of our struggle since the inception of the independent states of African. The misfortunes of coup d’états, military juntas, self-imposed dictators, ethnic conflicts, and civil wars have taken us 50 to 100 years backwards if not more. The effort to retain power unconstitutionally has been a recurrent trend from Cape to Cairo in recent decades, with no indications of an end game to African dictatorships.

Let us consider a few random examples; the former president Yahya Abdul-Aziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh of the Gambia, a man who came to power through a military coup of 1994 and then was elected president of his nation in 1996. President Jammeh ran 4 times as president of the Gambia, and almost refused to leave office despite losing the general elections of 2016. Another example would be the late president Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi who ran for a third term of office in 2015 against the constitutional provision of two term limits. The opposition political parties boycotted the Burundi general elections of 2015, which of course saw Nkurunziza secure a third term but unfortunately could not finish the term as he died in office in 2020. There are many more examples of leaders and regimes in Africa which are the best excuse for the poverty and mismanagement of our continent’s resources due to having poor leaders or lack of leadership. The freedom fighters who fought tooth and nail during the colonial era hoped and envisioned a vibrant and prosperous Africa free of despotic regimes and cruel dictatorships. These heroes and heroines who gave their lives for the liberation of Africa felt that, perhaps, if Africa were ruled by its own people then those sons and daughters of Africa would do anything and everything for the benefit of the motherland. Unfortunately, what we have witnessed so far among some African leaders is regrettable.

I think that it is a fair observation that the common denominator among some of these African dictators of our time is that they all have some kind of military background or training. Hence, we have seen most of them came to power through the bullet and not the ballot. This is true for Jammeh of the Gambia, and Nkurunziza of Burundi. And also, not forgetting President Museveni of Uganda who was a product of a military coup and went on to amend the constitution over the years by removing term limits and revised upwards the 70 years age limit for candidates running for the presidency of Uganda. All these things Museveni did for himself so that he could hold his grip on power and has since ruled Uganda for the last 34 years. However, it is not always the case that all dictators are guerilla fighters or leaders of militia groups turned politicians, because some of the worse African dictators come to power through the ballot and not the bullet. These are the worst kind of dictators because they are deceptive, shrewd, and calculative in all their moves in attempts to mislead the people. In essence, these are white-collar criminals who profess to respect the rule of law, but overtime develop resentment and disregard for the constitution as they begin to trample down on the rights of their own people with impunity. We can see this with the leadership of Alassane Dramane Ouattara president of the Ivory Coast, with a non-military background.

In early 2020, president Ouattara had initially endorsed his prime minister (Amadou Gon Coulibaly) to run for president as his successor at the end of his two terms in office as provided for in the constitution. The general elections were scheduled for 31st October 2020, and as fate would have it, his prime minister whom Ouattara had supported for president died in August of the same year. Therefore, the president of Ivory Coast was forced to consider the minister of defense (Hamed Bakayoko) as his potential successor, but he quickly changed his mind and decided that he would himself run for the presidency for the third time. President Ouattara’s 2020 candidacy was controversial to say the least as the Ivorian constitution only allows two terms. However, when this matter came before the Constitutional Court, the court ruled that the first term served by president Ouattara under a different constitution did not count for the purposes of the two-term rule of the current constitution, thus allowing the incumbent to run again. Regrettably, this decision by the Constitutional Court led to violent protests in Abidjan and throughout the country. This led to the Ivorian elections of October 2020 being boycotted by a large part of the opposition, but still the election went on and saw the re-election of Alassane Ouattara with 95 per cent of the votes under a 54 per cent turnout.

Unfortunately, this is what has become of the reality in our beloved country we know as Zambia. The battle or rather the issue of president Edgar Lungu’s eligibility still ranges on and is generating a lot of interest from both the public at home and the Zambians in the diaspora who are carefully watching and following this debate. The question, as to whether the Constitutional Court will allow President Lungu to go for the presidency for the third time like what happened to President Ouattara of Ivory Coast remains to be seen once President Lungu’s nomination is challenged in the courts. I think that the petitioning of President Lungu’s eligibility by those who wish to invoke article 52 of the 2016 amended constitution, will provide the Zambian people with an opportunity to have confidence in the Constitutional Court.

Nevertheless, the Patriotic Front government and President Lungu are on a dangerous path of leading this nation into a full-blown dictatorship if not properly checked. The cyber security and cybercrimes Act signed by the President of Zambia is nothing but a retrogressive piece of legislation only aimed at silencing government’s opponent on social media thereby shrinking the democratic space in the country. The overreaching arm of government influencing the supposedly independent Electoral Commission of Zambia, ahead of the general elections on August 12, 2021, is also overly concerning. All these are marks and signs of a dictatorial government and must be carefully checked by the Zambian people at all times.

Also, these so-called leaders have attempted to dupe the people in believing that the PF government is a government of the people, by the people and for the people. When in actual fact, this is further from the truth because of nepotism and the corruption levels we see in this government every single day. In fact, the gap between the poor and the rich in our society has never been this wide since our country gained independence in 1964. This is a government of the few, by the few and for the few people who are PF cadres, party officials and government officials. The ruling Patriotic Front government of Zambia is the best excuse for this sad indication that there is no end game to African dictatorship in the immediate future, unless the African people stand up to these evil vices.

