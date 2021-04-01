KBF is just a lone voice – Kamba

LUSAKA Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba says the ruling party will come out of its convention more united than perceived by opponents.

The party will have its national convention early next month.

The PF has been conducting provincial conferences since last year, with the last one being in Lusaka this month where Kamba replaced Paul Moonga as chairperson.

In an interview, Kamba said there would be no split because the party has always been a united family.

When told that most of their critics were expecting a very big division after the convention, Kamba strongly dismissed the assertion.

“There will be no such a thing as division. Look, what division are you talking about? Who is going to bring that division because we are going there as a family?” he said. “[Kelvin Fube Bwalya] KBF is just a lone voice, there is no one he is speaking for. So who will bring that division? For us we are already settled on the presidential candidate. It’s Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The Constitutional Court cleared him and we are ready to go flat out and campaign for our presidential candidate.”

And Kamba urged PF members who were fighting him prior to the provincial elections to forget the past and work together with him.

“Some of my colleagues insulted me before the elections, but they have apologised and they want to come back. And if they want to come back and work with me, who am I not to forgive them?” wondered Kamba. “Our President is a forgiving person. He has embraced everyone, so we have to follow suit. PF is a big family; we are not like the UPND which is tribal. We are united. Look at our central committee, it has people from all over the country, not just one region.”