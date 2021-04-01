Mutinta urges a paradigm shift to give equal opportunities to Zambians

MUTINTA Mazoka says Zambians have the opportunity to liberate themselves from poverty by changing leaders.

She says a true leader will not enjoy to seen his people suffer.

“Leadership is responsibility…Your lavish spending should not be at the expense of Zambian taxpayers. My plea is to those of us who have been given leadership roles to help in governing this country from opposition perspective or the other side, let us not fall into this trap of wanting to merely replace PF with ourselves but rather let us make a complete 180 degrees turn from what the PF espouses to a Zambia that gives opportunities to everybody equally,” she says.

In an interview, Mutinta, daughter of late UPND founding president Anderson Mazoka, said something should be done before the situation gets worse.

“In Lusaka, we have seen people who have literally gotten to the point where they have to alternate on taking meals…they have to choose among each other on who is going to eat on that day. While on the other hand we have seen what is happening in the same city where we have people who are throwing money, almost taunting the poverty of others. Making it seem as if we live in two different Zambia. There is PF Zambia and then there is Zambia for the rest of us,” Mutinta said. “It is unfortunate but I think it also speaks to the leadership. A true leader will not enjoy seeing his people suffer. A true leader will make sure that he tries to lift the lives of many people up not a few selected individuals. The painful thing is not just what we see today but what we are going to endure as a country going forward because this poverty will come at a cost for everybody – not just the half that don’t have but eventually this poverty will catch up with the PF who are enjoying the money today.”

She said Zambia was slowly getting to the point where it would be ungovernable, noting that the gap between the rich and the poor was getting wide.

“This space that has increased in the period of 10 years between the haves and have-nots is going to cost all of us. Our friends in the PF need to wake up, realise that we have only got one country,” Mutinta said.

She said she hoped for change that would serve Zambians better.

“I am hoping that that will change the environment that we have in Zambia in the sense that we will have a leadership that is considerate of everybody,” she said. “For me personally, as much as it hurts to see that so many people are going hungry, the comfort is that we have an opportunity to change that leadership and make sure that we have people living better lives – that will change the course of Zambia’s destiny.” Mutinta cautioned his fellow UPND members not to be sources of the problems once the party forms government after the August 12 polls.

Mutinta said UPND should not fall into the trap of just wanting to replace PF but demonstrate a complete paradigm shift that would give equal opportunities to Zambians.

“Let us not be the cancer ourselves, that which the PF have done. We should not fall into the trap. We should not be cultivated by that. We should not celebrate. Leadership is responsibility…Your lavish spending should not be at the expense of Zambian taxpayers. My plea is to those of us who have been given leadership roles to help in governing this country from opposition perspective or the other side, let us not fall into this trap of wanting to merely replace PF with ourselves but rather let us make a complete 180 degrees turn from what the PF espouses to a Zambia that gives opportunities to everybody equally,” said Mutinta. “So that when we down our tools, when our time comes, say as a government, we have served. We can walk away with dignity, we can walk away with pride and clear conscious knowing that we did not steal from the people of Zambia but rather worked tirelessly to make sure that we have improved the lives of our fellow Zambians. But for the poor people in this country, my message to them is very clear. If you like how you are living, carry on with the PF, if you don’t UPND is your option.”