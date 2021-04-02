UPND official committed to High Court for trial

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed a UPND Kanyama Constituency chairlady Monica Musonela accused of murdering a Patriotic Front sympathiser during a clash between the two parties to the Lusaka High Court for trial.

Musomela is charged with one count of murder of Terrence Mutale on January 28, 2021.

She was jointly charged with Mauzeni Kauma but the latter was discharged as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) entered a nolle prosequi in his favour.

This was after state prosecutor Mutinta Malumani informed magistrate Faidess Hamaundu that the DPP had dropped the charge of murder against Kauma.

Malumani further told court that the prosecution was in receipt of a certificate of committal to the High Court for trial.

Magistrate Hamaundu told the accused that she would no longer appear before her for mention as she awaits appearance in the High Court at the criminal session to be held in May.

According to the police, Mutale was clobbered when the two groups of different political parties clashed during a funeral procession on January 28, 2021.

Mutale sustained multiple head and body injuries and was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where he later died on January 30, 2021.