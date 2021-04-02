We should seek God’s face, asking forgiveness of sins we may have committed – Lungu

Lungu writes:

Dear Christians and all Zambians, I am grateful to god almighty that yet again we, as Christians are commemorating the suffering, death, burial and the resurrection of our lord Jesus Christ.

Therefore, on, this occasion marking the Easter triduum, a period which begins from Friday (crucifixion of the lord Jesus Christ) to Sunday (the resurrection), first lady and I would like to wish all Zambian families wellness and God’s protection.

I take this great opportunity to join you my dear brothers and sisters in Christ across the nation to commemorate the crucifixion and celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Zambia is a Christian nation and it is my sincere prayer that during this period, Christians will uphold the sacredness of the triduum by praying and worshiping to God Almighty and seeking His face for forgiveness.

As a nation, we need to reflect on the goodness of our Father God who allowed Jesus Christ to die on the cross for us to receive salvation. We should continually seek the face of God by repenting and asking for forgiveness for whatever sins we may have committed.

The word of god in 2 chronicles chapter 7 verse 14 says and I quote:

“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and hear their land.” End of quote.

This period offers an opportunity for us to restore our relationship with Father God and our Lord Jesus Christ.

The Easter triduum is a call to all of us to engage in acts of charity, mercy including, preaching salvation, love, peace and unity to everyone.

As we observe this sacred period, reckless merry making and other uncouth behaviours should not take centre stage in our lives over the sole purpose of the Easter triduum.

Let us use this season to render a helping hand to those who are less privileged in our society and indeed, to preach salvation and the love of God.

During this period and going forward, it is imperative that families remain united by praying together. When families are united this will culminate in the unity of our nation.

We are commemorating the triduum at a time when we are still faced with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, I urge you all Zambians not to lower your guard as the pandemic is still with us. Let us continue adhering to public health guidelines of masking up, social distancing, hand washing and sanitising. We should at all costs avoid situations that will expose us to COVID-19.

I pray that Jehovah God who is our great healer will touch all those who are afflicted by this pandemic and many other health challenges.

I know that some people will use this time to engage in bad vices. I wish to warn against reckless behaviour such as alcohol abuse, and any violent and immoral acts.

Country men and women, I remain confident that during this period everyone from different walks of their lives will exercise maximum restraint by living in harmony, love, peace and unity and will continue to do so especially, as general elections approach on 12th August 2021.

I am hopeful that before, during and after the elections we will continue treating each other as brothers and sisters.

I pray that this Easter comes with renewed hope to mankind. I pray for peace around the world. I pray for god’s protection. And I pray for love for one another. Have a blessed Easter.

God bless our great nation Zambia