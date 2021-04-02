What is the meaning of these defections?

The resignation of Charles Kakoma from the leadership of UPND to join the Patriotic Front doesn’t come as a surprise to us. It’s not something new.
In the last few years three UPND vice-presidents – Richard Kapita, Dr Canicious Banda and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – resigned to join the Patriotic Front. And a former vice-president – Dr Guy Scott – of the Patriotic Front has joined UPND.
What is it that makes it so easy for politicians to move back and forth between the UPND and the Patriotic Front?
The truth is that there are no differences in the political practices and policies of the two parties – they are the same. It’s just the personalities of the key leadership that are different.
And this clearly comes in what they say when they move from UPND to the Patriotic Front and vice versa. It’s never about policies. It’s all about differences with the key leadership.
But sadly both the UPND and the Patriotic Front celebrate these so-called defections. Why?
It doesn’t make sense to celebrate this. What big changes do these jumping from UPND to the Patriotic Front and vice versa really make to the parties involved? What difference has Kapita brought to the Patriotic Front’s political fortunes? What did Mwamba really bring to the UPND? And what has he taken back to the Patriotic Front?
Alexander Hamilton once said, “Those who stand for nothing fall for anything.”
To stand for something means to support a cause/idea/philosophy, and so forth and so on or you fall for anything; you will be fooled by anything.
