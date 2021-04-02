Zambians wake up, vote for responsible leaders – Mulusa

THE MDC was created to give Zambians who were staying away from the political dispensation to have a stake in the affairs of our country, says Lucky Mulusa.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mulusa, the party secretary general, said Zambians need to wake up and vote beyond a political party.

He said the MDC would field credible candidates going into the August 12 polls.

“We will give you the best candidates and we ask you never to vote on the basis of political party but based on individuals. This will mean you will have a congregation of MPs of substance in parliament,” he said. “Not individuals who will sneak into parliament to drink tea. Someone who has never even debated in parliament. It’s time for Zambians to become responsible and vote for responsible leaders. You are being robbed. For five years they will earn millions of money for doing nothing. We are going to have wrong characters sneaking through just to drink tea for five years and you get nothing in return.”

Mulusa said there were credible candidates standing on the MDC ticket.

“Those are the people we are going to put forward for you to vote…A minister says am the number one bootlicker and everybody laughs! That is rubbish. We need brains. As long as we allow mediocrity to be in State House, to be in parliament, we will continue to import even the most basic thing,” he said.

Mulusa charged that Zambians were not voting wisely, a thing which needs to change.

“We are not using our heads as Zambian, we need to use meritocracy. Zambians have been short changed for a long time and we are coming in to change that,” said Mulusa. “Much as we might be late on the political landscape, we will make sure that none of the two leading political parties get it the first time. So that they can then talk to us and we are going to induce values in governance, say you want to work with us, corruption out, meritocracy in.”