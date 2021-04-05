Chadiza PF MP wont recontest seat for health reasons

CHADIZA PF member of parliament Salatiel Tembo has backed out of the race to defend his seat due to health reasons.

And Tembo says he is satisfied with his performance but is unhappy that he is leaving at a time when the Chadiza-Chipata road has not been worked on.

In an interview, Tembo said his health had been a bit bad during his tenure.

“My health has been a bit bad. During this tenure, I underwent a major operation and I think that was creating some discomfort for me to be moving up and down. So, I thought I should leave this to people that are able bodied,” he said.

Tembo said he achieved a lot development during his time tenure.

“We have done so much in the five years. We have brought in hydroelectric power in Zemba area, over seven One-by-Three classroom blocks have been built, we have constructed three health posts, internal road networks have been worked on while others are still being worked on,” he said. “Over 17 communication towers have been put up in the constituency, a lot of boreholes have been sunk. I lobbied for a lot of desks and chairs for schools, we constructed houses for teachers and officers from the department of community development.”

Tembo said a lot of cooperatives had been empowered with goats and chickens.

He also said he sourced for sewing machines which were being used to make face masks for pupils in the constituency.

Tembo said he was very satisfied with his performance.

“I am very satisfied, extremely satisfied. You know it’s like you achieve this and you want something bigger. It’s like you get a bicycle then you say ‘no I need a motorbike’ something like that. But I think in the five years, to be honest with you, those people that are honest and sincere…a lot has been done under the PF government under President Edgar Lungu,” he said.

Tembo said his decision not to recontest has nothing to do with grade 12 certificate because he had all the necessary qualifications.

“My decision to step down came long before this issue (of grade 12 certificate) came on board. I have all the papers, those that would like to see my papers, they are free! I have a full grade 12 certificate, I have a degree, I have a diploma and I have a certificate in adult education,” he said amid laughter.

Tembo said the next member of parliament should be able to carry on from where he will stop from.

“I have told colleagues that in as far as I am concerned, I will be able to work for President Lungu up to the time when he is going to retire himself,” he said. “We are going to fight to make sure that he comes back into office with a lot of votes here in Chadiza particularly. But I am going to support the person that the party is going to give us. I am not actively involved in individual campaigns for aspiring candidates but I am going to work with the one who is who is going to be adopted.”

Tembo said it was sad that the Chadiza-Chipata road had not yet been worked on.

“It’s a very sad state of affair. I hoped that this road was going to be worked on. For me, I am looking at the time that this road has not been worked on, but we have attempted to do something and I have told colleagues that have said ‘no you have failed’ that it is difficult to say because I am the eight MP and this road has been in existence and some of the colleagues that have been MPs were cabinet ministers. And if you attribute the failure to work on the road on me, it’s unfortunate,” he said. “This is a road that has three constituencies; Chadiza, Luangeni and Chipata Central. This is the road that is encompassing three constituencies. So the failure being attributed to me is unfortunate because I cannot get personal money and I don’t have that personal money to work on the road. It is unfortunate that I am leaving office at the time when the road has not been worked on, just like others who left the road without being worked on.”

Tembo hoped the road would be worked on during the tenure of his successor and when government would have enough money.